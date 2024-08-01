Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts

A serial dine-and-dash duo have admitted a string of sneaky strikes in restaurants around Dundee, Angus and Perth.

Sean Dempsey, 41, and 34-year-old Kerry Anne Smith pled guilty to defrauding establishments throughout July, costing them nearly £700 in total.

Smith, of Langley Avenue in Montrose, admitted four crimes in just 17 days.

After appearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, the pair are now awaiting sentencing.

Guzzle-and-go pair admit fraud

On July 8, Smith ate at Coast in Arbroath, where she pretended to employees she would pay the bill for food and drink she ordered.

In fact, she had no intention of paying and left without doing so, leaving Coast out of pocket to the tune of £58.75.

Three days later, she struck again at Ganges restaurant in Carnoustie, fleeing before footing a £175 bill.

On July 18, she ran away after racking up a £68.95 bill at CriDo’s restaurant in Perth.

Her final guzzle-and-go came back in Arbroath on July 25 at The Marina.

There, she ordered food and drink worth £77.60 before hotfooting it.

Car theft

Dempsey, of North Grimsby in Arbroath, pled guilty to identical conduct in his home town and Dundee.

On July 13, he racked up a £175.68 bill at The White Goose in Dundee before fleeing.

On July 23, he left a £126.80 bill unpaid at Sapni Tandoori in Arbroath.

The pair also both pled guilty to a charge of stealing a vehicle from outside Scotmid on Newmanswalls Avenue in Montrose on July 29.

Dempsey alone admitted then driving the vehicle without a licence or insurance and colliding with two parked cars in Dalhousie Place, Arbroath, and failing to leave his name and address.

When he was stopped and breathalysed by police, he returned a breath reading of almost double the drink-drive limit (37mics/22).

Throughout their offending, Dempsey was subject to a bail order from Perth Sheriff Court and Smith was on bail from Hamilton and Dundee Sheriff Courts.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing on the duo until September 12 for reports and disqualified Dempsey from driving in the meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.