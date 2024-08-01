Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts

Sean Dempsey, 41, and 34-year-old Kerry Anne Smith pled guilty to defrauding restaurants throughout July.

By Ross Gardiner
Composite of local restaurants
Between them, the pair defrauded seven local restaurants including (clockwise from top left) Ganges, The Marine, CriDo's and The White Goose.

A serial dine-and-dash duo have admitted a string of sneaky strikes in restaurants around Dundee, Angus and Perth.

Sean Dempsey, 41, and 34-year-old Kerry Anne Smith pled guilty to defrauding establishments throughout July, costing them nearly £700 in total.

Smith, of Langley Avenue in Montrose, admitted four crimes in just 17 days.

After appearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, the pair are now awaiting sentencing.

Guzzle-and-go pair admit fraud

On July 8, Smith ate at Coast in Arbroath, where she pretended to employees she would pay the bill for food and drink she ordered.

In fact, she had no intention of paying and left without doing so, leaving Coast out of pocket to the tune of £58.75.

Coast, Arbroath
Coast lost out to Kerry Anne Smith’s conduct.

Three days later, she struck again at Ganges restaurant in Carnoustie, fleeing before footing a £175 bill.

On July 18, she ran away after racking up a £68.95 bill at CriDo’s restaurant in Perth.

Her final guzzle-and-go came back in Arbroath on July 25 at The Marina.

There, she ordered food and drink worth £77.60 before hotfooting it.

Car theft

Dempsey, of North Grimsby in Arbroath, pled guilty to identical conduct in his home town and Dundee.

On July 13, he racked up a £175.68 bill at The White Goose in Dundee before fleeing.

On July 23, he left a £126.80 bill unpaid at Sapni Tandoori in Arbroath.

White Goose, Dundee
The White Goose was hit for more than £175. Image: DC Thomson

The pair also both pled guilty to a charge of stealing a vehicle from outside Scotmid on Newmanswalls Avenue in Montrose on July 29.

Dempsey alone admitted then driving the vehicle without a licence or insurance and colliding with two parked cars in Dalhousie Place, Arbroath, and failing to leave his name and address.

When he was stopped and breathalysed by police, he returned a breath reading of  almost double the drink-drive limit (37mics/22).

Throughout their offending, Dempsey was subject to a bail order from Perth Sheriff Court and Smith was on bail from Hamilton and Dundee Sheriff Courts.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing on the duo until September 12 for reports and disqualified Dempsey from driving in the meantime.

