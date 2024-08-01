Leven Promfest celebrating 10th anniversary with biggest event yet

Leven is preparing to rock out at its 10th annual Promfest next weekend.

And this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Eighteen bands are lined up to play on the town’s Promenade over two days.

And there will be a fairground, 35 stalls and even pro-wrestlers competing in a 16ft ring.

The outdoor festival is organised by Leven Community Council.

And chair Theresa Watson urged as many people as possible to support it.

She said: “It’s an absolutely brilliant event and entry is free.”

‘A great day with great music’ but what if it rains?

Promfest has become one of the biggest events in the Levenmouth calendar since it launched in 2014.

Theresa said: “We have to raise a lot of money to stage it every year and it’s getting harder and harder.

“However, it’s a fabulous festival. It’s mostly local bands and everyone plays for free.

“People of all ages come along, including children.

“It’s just a great day, at a great beach, with great music.

“What more could you want?”

Promfest comes hard on the heels of Leven’s record-setting big dook and the community council is hoping for similar glorious weather.

But Theresa added: “Normal Scottish weather doesn’t worry us.

“If there’s a shower, we’ll carry on.”

When is Leven Promfest?

Promfest takes place on August 10 and 11 from noon until 9pm.

There is plenty of free parking nearby.

And toilets and food vans will be available.