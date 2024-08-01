Leven Promfest celebrating 10th anniversary with biggest event yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven Promfest celebrating 10th anniversary with biggest event yet

Bands, stalls and a fairground will all be in place during the two-day event.

By Claire Warrender
Leven Promfest is a popular annual event.
Last year's Leven Promfest was a hit. Image: Supplied.

Leven is preparing to rock out at its 10th annual Promfest next weekend.

And this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Eighteen bands are lined up to play on the town’s Promenade over two days.

And there will be a fairground, 35 stalls and even pro-wrestlers competing in a 16ft ring.

The outdoor festival is organised by Leven Community Council.

And chair Theresa Watson urged as many people as possible to support it.

She said: “It’s an absolutely brilliant event and entry is free.”

‘A great day with great music’ but what if it rains?

Promfest has become one of the biggest events in the Levenmouth calendar since it launched in 2014.

Theresa said: “We have to raise a lot of money to stage it every year and it’s getting harder and harder.

“However, it’s a fabulous festival. It’s mostly local bands and everyone plays for free.

Crowds enjoy last year’s Leven Promfest. Image: Supplied.

“People of all ages come along, including children.

“It’s just a great day, at a great beach, with great music.

“What more could you want?”

Promfest comes hard on the heels of Leven’s record-setting big dook and the community council is hoping for similar glorious weather.

But Theresa added: “Normal Scottish weather doesn’t worry us.

“If there’s a shower, we’ll carry on.”

When is Leven Promfest?

Promfest takes place on August 10 and 11 from noon until 9pm.

There is plenty of free parking nearby.

And toilets and food vans will be available.

