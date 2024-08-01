Broughty Ferry dogs: Is the beach exclusion zone working?

Broughty Ferry beach is a popular spot right now as holidaymakers and local residents soak up some summer sunshine.

It is also good weather for dog walkers and many enjoy the suburb’s esplanade and beach.

But not in the east sands near Broughty Ferry Castle.

An animal restriction zone is in place there from May to September every year.

However, locals have been raising concerns about dogs off the lead causing issues in the area near the beach and about dog owners entering the zone.

“I get complaints about this every year”, says Ferry Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan.

“But simply it’s about mutual respect. Nobody is telling you that you can’t take your dog for a walk.

“It is just a matter of courtesy to other people to realise that although you might think your dog is the nicest dog in the world, not everyone is comfortable with dogs.

“It is only on that little part of the beach that we would ask people to realise that wee kids and others can be scared of dogs.”

Are better no dogs signs needed at Broughty Ferry Beach?

Many of the recent complaints raised on social media have centred around unwelcome dog attention.

There is also concern that the exclusion zone is not being enforced strongly enough.

“We probably need more and more prominent signage because not everyone on the beach will realise it is an exclusion zone”, adds councillor Duncan.

“Once you have done that you are then in the position to penalise people who absolutely refuse to respect what is going on.

“I’m a dog person myself and we are absolutely not short of places to walk dogs.

“I’m fine with dogs because I grew up with them. But obviously if you’re not used to dogs you can actually get quite a scare if one comes running over to you.

“There are several other places in the UK that also have animal exclusion zones, so we’re not unique.”

There are also dog exclusion zones at Aberdlady Bay in East Lothian and Coldingham Bay in the Scottish Borders.

Dog owners are also dissuaded from entering the grounds of Broughty Ferry Castle, even if they have their dogs on the lead.

Nobody is ‘discriminating against’ dog owners

Some social media comments from Ferry residents have focused on making the exclusion zone more visible for visitors to the beach.

“Also dogs do their business and some owners frankly don’t pick up after them”, adds councillor Duncan.

“There are genuinely people who don’t realise there is an issue. And that’s why we need more signage, which should be really in your face.

“Unfortunately, there are people who know perfectly well about the exclusion zone, but are taking exception to it and are trying to make some sort of statement.

“We do have dog wardens in Dundee. Once you have had a warning or two, I would think a penalty is probably in order.

“There are other places to go with your dogs. It’s not like anybody is discriminating against you.”

Beach is ‘jewel in Broughty Ferry’s crown’

Ferry Labour councillor Pete Shears is also in favour of the exclusion zone.

But he believes that an increased presence of dog wardens would help deter people from entering it with their dogs.

Both councillors called on the local authority to do more to enforce the animal exclusion zone.

“The beach is the jewel in Broughty Ferry’s crown”, he says.

“There are plenty of places where dogs can be walked and protecting the beach is key.

“We need to keep it free of animal waste, which can be an issue on Broughty Ferry’s streets.

“It is the owners responsibility to clean this up, but not everyone does.”

Broughty Ferry Beach has repeatedly been recognised as Scotland’s best beaches.

And it was one of 51 locations included in Keep Scotland Beautiful’s 2024 beach awards.

These identify beaches that are clean, well-managed and sustainable.

“The award winning status of the beach shows that the zone has been working quite well”, adds councillor Shears.

“But we could do with more beach wardens, which have been cut in recent years.

“There will always be visitors who miss the signs even if we have more signs.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “There are a number of animal exclusion zone signs located at Broughty Ferry Beach with two further signs being installed as part of the Broughty Ferry Active Travel Project.

“It was agreed to undertake a review of the signage following the active travel works to identify any further improvements that could be made.

“The council’s animal control officers regularly patrol the zone during May and September and have the authority to issue fixed penalty notices.”