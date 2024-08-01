Former Angus Provost Brian Boyd vows to continue as Carnoustie councillor despite fury over ‘disgusting’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Angus Provost Brian Boyd vows to continue as Carnoustie councillor despite fury over ‘disgusting’ behaviour

Independent Brian Boyd stepped down as Provost after admitting going 'over the score' when he reduced a colleague to tears in a meeting.

By Graham Brown
Brian Boyd resigned after an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.
Brian Boyd was Angus Provost from May 2022 until stepping down in the row over his treatment of colleague Lois Speed. Image: DC Thomson

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd says he will continue to represent the town despite a rant which cost him the Angus Provost role.

He stepped down from the civic position after coming under fire for his treatment of Arbroath colleague Lois Speed in a council meeting last month.

She fled the Forfar chamber in tears after a rant by Mr Boyd.

He told her: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Colleagues condemned Mr Boyd’s behaviour, with one branding it “disgusting”.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd outburst at colleague Lois Speed.
Angus Provost Brian Boyd gets up off his seat during rant at Lois Speed. Image: You Tube

When the meeting resumed he apologised to Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Ms Speed for going “over the score”.

Because the full council was held during the general election period, the meeting recording was not released until after the nation went to the ballot box.

And the footage led to Mr Boyd standing down as Provost after just over two years in the job.

Brian Boyd to remain as Carnoustie councillor

He was elected Provost after agreeing to be part of an SNP-led administration which returned the party to Angus power in May 2022.

Mr Boyd was previously tight-lipped on his future within the ruling group – and as an elected member.

But on Wednesday he confirmed he will serve until May 2026.

“I stepped aside as Provost, but I will be remaining as a councillor for Carnoustie for the rest of this council term,” he said.

But his place in the ruling administration may not be decided until the next full council meeting in September. A new provost will also be elected at that point.

Important meeting on future of Carnoustie Links

His decision comes ahead of a key meeting around the future management of Carnoustie links.

On Thursday, a special full council will be asked to approve a public consultation in far-reaching future plans.

It is part of a billion-pound links management vision to maximise Carnoustie’s golf potential. Links bosses say it is need to ensure the world-famous Championship course remains on The Open rota.

Councillors will be asked to agree a public consultation on Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee proposals for the future.

Senior Open at Carnoustie in July 2024.
Vijay Singh tees off at Carnoustie in the Senior Open earlier this month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Those include bringing the three courses and Carnoustie Golf Hotel under one management umbrella.

Mr Boyd said: “I look forward to taking part in the meeting because it is a very important one for Carnoustie and Angus.

“After eight years we are finally at the stage of being asked to take this to public consultation.

“I will be supporting that and I can only encourage people in Carnoustie and Angus to take part in the consultation if it is approved.”

