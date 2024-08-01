Former Angus Provost Brian Boyd vows to continue as Carnoustie councillor despite fury over ‘disgusting’ behaviour

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd says he will continue to represent the town despite a rant which cost him the Angus Provost role.

He stepped down from the civic position after coming under fire for his treatment of Arbroath colleague Lois Speed in a council meeting last month.

She fled the Forfar chamber in tears after a rant by Mr Boyd.

He told her: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Colleagues condemned Mr Boyd’s behaviour, with one branding it “disgusting”.

When the meeting resumed he apologised to Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Ms Speed for going “over the score”.

Because the full council was held during the general election period, the meeting recording was not released until after the nation went to the ballot box.

And the footage led to Mr Boyd standing down as Provost after just over two years in the job.

Brian Boyd to remain as Carnoustie councillor

He was elected Provost after agreeing to be part of an SNP-led administration which returned the party to Angus power in May 2022.

Mr Boyd was previously tight-lipped on his future within the ruling group – and as an elected member.

But on Wednesday he confirmed he will serve until May 2026.

“I stepped aside as Provost, but I will be remaining as a councillor for Carnoustie for the rest of this council term,” he said.

But his place in the ruling administration may not be decided until the next full council meeting in September. A new provost will also be elected at that point.

Important meeting on future of Carnoustie Links

His decision comes ahead of a key meeting around the future management of Carnoustie links.

On Thursday, a special full council will be asked to approve a public consultation in far-reaching future plans.

It is part of a billion-pound links management vision to maximise Carnoustie’s golf potential. Links bosses say it is need to ensure the world-famous Championship course remains on The Open rota.

Councillors will be asked to agree a public consultation on Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee proposals for the future.

Those include bringing the three courses and Carnoustie Golf Hotel under one management umbrella.

Mr Boyd said: “I look forward to taking part in the meeting because it is a very important one for Carnoustie and Angus.

“After eight years we are finally at the stage of being asked to take this to public consultation.

“I will be supporting that and I can only encourage people in Carnoustie and Angus to take part in the consultation if it is approved.”