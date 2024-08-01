5 unmissable artists – and quirky venues – to visit at the 2024 Pittenweem Arts Festival

More than 140 artists and craftspeople are set to take over one of the East Neuk’s most delightful villages this weekend for Pittenweem Arts Festival 2024.

Over a week or so, the annual festival boasts talks, demonstrations and activities, while ensuring delicious food and drink is on offer from local hotspots and pop-ups.

At its heart, though, are creatives taking over homes, church halls and pretty much any space available to display their works.

Among 2024’s debut venues are Pittenweem Tennis Club, hosting, among others, Monimail-based landscape and wildlife artist Hayley Mills, while photography artist Kit Martin, from Newport-on-Tay, has secured the Telephone Exchange on Session Lane.

With so much on offer to tempt eyes and wallets, here is a selection of highlights to whet your appetite.

Brothers in art: David and Robert Mach

Fife-raised brothers David and Robert have both pursued careers in the arts, with the former nationally recognised for his distinctive sculptures.

Now the pair are proud to be selected among the festival’s invited artists, bringing their collaborative show Joint to a “quirky little space” on Pittenweem’s harbour, David reveals.

“It’s a treat for me to show in Fife, especially with my brother,” he says. “We have a shared experience of growing up and living here and, of course, a shared experience of many, many other things.

“I feel a connection to the coast here, a real thing built up over many years ever since I was a wee boy.”

Joint features recent work alongside highlights from the brothers’ first show together earlier this year – Mach 2 at Stirling Smith Art Gallery & Museum.

Their exhibition features David’s collages inspired by childhood comics – among them Beanos, Dandys, Commando books and Hotspurs – alongside the siblings’ collaborations: large-scale vases and prints.

Venue 14, Old Men’s Club

One to watch: Jennifer Alford

This year, the Henderson Bursary to support a new entrant early in their career goes to this Irish clay specialist, born and raised in Dublin.

Now based in an old mill outside Meigle, Angus, Jennifer admits winning the bursary not only gives practical support, but helps her confidence.

“It’s easy to underestimate how important validation is as an emerging artist. Starting out is hard and you are constantly doubting yourself,” she says.

“Attending an arts festival, renting a venue and paying for accommodation is a lot when you’re starting out, so the award has really helped.

“There’s also the festival team who have been incredibly supportive – they are amazing!”

Lodged in a “beautiful space” on Pittenweem’s waterfront, the potter is showing wheel-thrown works that demonstrate her interest in brushwork and glazes.

Midshore is also handy for some of the village’s finest eateries, including its welcoming seafood restaurant, The Dory Bistro.

Venue 38, 24 Midshore

Family of dreamers: Reinhard Behrens

Check out fine views of the Firth of Forth towards the Isle of May from the garden of veteran painter Reinhard and his creative family.

For nearly half a century, he has created surreal works that follow the adventures of a found toy submarine exploring his fictional Naboland.

Meanwhile, Reinhard’s wife Margaret L Smyth paints dreamlike scenes featuring hot air balloons and toy theatres.

A festival fixture since they moved to the village in 1987, the couple now share their home’s temporary galleries with two grown-up children.

David Behrens creates kinetic sculptures, both mobiles and automata, either moved by motor or hand, while his DJCAD-graduate sister Kirstie presents etchings of trees and the hull of a Cellardyke-built boat.

Reinhard warns of the climb up: “Our house is on a slope with steps and only accessible on foot.

“However, we have some seating in the garden that might be welcome to tired visitors and there will be water for thirsty dogs.”

Venues 44 & 45, 7 Calman’s Wynd

Playing with east coast light: Georgie Young

Landscape artist Georgie‘s evocative coastal scenes are a draw in themselves, though do take time to enjoy her gorgeous coastal garden.

Georgie’s work is inspired by living in the East Neuk and, as she normally sells through galleries, the festival allows her to meet art lovers.

“Coming originally from the west coast, the light on this side of the country is very different – more subtle, softer,” she says.

“Living here provides plenty of opportunities to observe constant changes of light, wind and weather.

“One of the best things about the festival is that you meet the buyers and find out what draws them to the work.”

Georgie’s home is open to dogs and only a few minutes from the festival car park off Charles Street, with a free shuttle bus for those with limited mobility.

Venue 58, Jenny’s Cottage, entry Routine Row

Fun for family: Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre

Next Friday sees the welcome return to the festival of Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre with their delightful handmade creations and whimsical stories.

Presenting three tales – plus an optional shadow-puppet workshop – the Strathmiglo-based troupe offer something for everyone, their member Leigh McCalister explains.

“King Canute is made from a rope found on the beach at Kingsbarns, while The Fisherman is a more traditional rod puppet, with a lovely set made from an old trunk,” she says.

“The Ungrateful Crocodile is a lovely fabric hand puppet. The show’s accompanied by a workshop on a sea/beach theme and the children are encouraged to make their own sea creature, fish, puffin, crab or anything beach-like.

“They usually come up with some fantastic ideas and a variety of puppets.”

August 9, Church Hall, James St. See website for tickets.

Pittenweem Arts Festival takes place from August 3-10 2024.