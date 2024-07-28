Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach

Hundreds of dookers took to Leven beach to set a world record for the biggest link’n’ dip.

Around 500 participants lined the sands in glorious sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

And they held hands before walking into the sea together to a piper’s rendition of Flower of Scotland.

The event was part of a wellness day in the Fife town, with yoga fitness and breathwork on offer along the Promenade.

And dipper groups from both sides of the Firth of Forth took advantage of the good weather by joining in.

Meanwhile, hundreds of spectators lined the prom to watch the spectacle.

All money raised during the Leven dook was donated to young people’s mental health charity Megan’s Space.

Photographer Tina Norris was at the beach to capture some of the fun.