Fife Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach Participants joined hands as they walked down the sand and into the Firth of Forth. Fiona Livingstone Fitness take part in an attempt on the world record for the most people dipping in the sea holding hands. In aid of charity Megan's Space, a suicide charity set up by her parents, Rob and Jenny Copeland, from Ayrshire, after their daughter's death in 2019 aged 20. Supplied by Tina Norris By Claire Warrender & Emma Grady July 28 2024, 7:25pm July 28 2024, 7:25pm Share Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5046455/leven-dook/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of dookers took to Leven beach to set a world record for the biggest link’n’ dip. Around 500 participants lined the sands in glorious sunshine on Sunday afternoon. And they held hands before walking into the sea together to a piper’s rendition of Flower of Scotland. The event was part of a wellness day in the Fife town, with yoga fitness and breathwork on offer along the Promenade. And dipper groups from both sides of the Firth of Forth took advantage of the good weather by joining in. Meanwhile, hundreds of spectators lined the prom to watch the spectacle. All money raised during the Leven dook was donated to young people’s mental health charity Megan’s Space. Photographer Tina Norris was at the beach to capture some of the fun. From left to right is Helena Campbell from Bannockburn , Gemma Collins, Wim Hoff breath instructor, Heather Stobie from Sauchie, Clackmannanshire and Susan Watson, The Breath Alchemist, before the dip. Helena Campbell from Bannockburn and Jill Nelson from Clackmannanshire try screaming at the end of a breath session lead by The Breath Alchemist, Susan Watson, before the dip. Yoga with Lorna Green from Lorna Green Yoga, Linlithgow, before the dip. Steven Fitzpatrick and son Noah from Leven do yoga with Lorna Green Yoga from Linlithgow before the dip. The group gather before entering the water. Yoga before going in the water. From the left is Yvonne Galloway and Margaret Fitzsimmons from Dundee Selkies enjoy an ice cream before the dip. Spirits were high. Speeches before getting in the water. The group clapping after the speech. Organiser Cuddy Cudworth with the piper before the dip. Organiser Cuddy Cudworth before the dip. Linking arms and going into the water. Cold water, big impact. Debbie Black from Dunfermline, celebrating her 50th birthday weekend. From left to right is Lynne Thomson, Lorna Green, Ashely Park and Janice Thomson. Freezing but loving every second. Braving the cold waters at Leven Beach. The group make their way out of the cold water still with smiles on their faces. Side by side in the icy waves. Shauna Licznerska and her daughter Lucy (6) after the dip. Cold waters, warm company.
