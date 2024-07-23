Leven beach: Hundreds of dippers to bid for world record dook crown this weekend

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on Leven beach on Sunday for a world record-breaking dook attempt.

Participants will join hands before plunging into the Firth of Forth together.

The venture will be part of a wellness day on the Prom, with yoga, fitness and breathwork all organised.

The event had been due to take place at the end of May to coincide with the opening of the Levenmouth rail link.

However, it was called off when lack of car parking and ongoing roadworks led to fears of traffic chaos due to the sheer number of people hoping to attend.

Those issues have now been resolved.

And organiser Cuddy Cudworth hopes as many dookers and dippers as possible will enjoy the day.

“Come along to Costa del Leven,” he said. “It’s the St Tropez of Fife!”

Wellness sessions and ‘Love Leven’ bid

The event is in aid of young people’s mental health charity Megan’s Space.

Anyone taking part must register from 11am and make a donation.

Activities then begin at 11.30am with a breathwork session from the Breath Alchemist.

This is followed by a beach fit session at noon and then yoga at 12.30.

Further sessions after lunch will then be followed by another first at 2.45pm.

Cuddy hopes to prove his affinity for his home town by arranging everyone on the beach to spell the words Love Leven.

And the world’s largest “link n dip” then takes place at 3.15pm.

Cuddy, 46, adds: “We’re hoping for 1,000 people but expect anything between 300 and 800.”

Where to register and park for record-breaking Leven dook

Cuddy, a coach with Priority Mind Management, started Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society in 2021 after reading about the benefits of cold water therapy.

The group now takes invigorating dooks off Leven beach three times a day.

They are keen to showcase the beauty of the coastline.

And Cuddy is “over the moon” that the event is finally taking place.

“I’m super excited to show off the beautiful beach at Leven, the dipping capital of Scotland,” he staged.

The registration table will be set up in the middle car park on the Promenade, beside the Scottie sculpture.

People are encouraged to walk or arrive by train or bus.

However, for those driving, parking is available at Cameron Bridge railway station and beside the East Fife FC stadium at Lower Methil.