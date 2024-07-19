Pair reported after ‘dine-and-dash’ at Perth city centre restaurant

A man and a woman have been reported after an alleged dine-and-dash incident at a Perth city centre restaurant.

Police were called to Crido’s restaurant on St John’s Place just before 6pm on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.

Crido’s declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Thursday, July 18, officers received a report of two people not paying for a meal at a premises on St John’s Place, Perth.

“A 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection.”