Dundee Pedestrian taken to hospital after Dundee city centre car collision Police were called to Meadowside on Monday afternoon. By Ellidh Aitken September 16 2024, 4:54pm A person was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Supplied A person was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Dundee city centre. Police were called to Meadowside, near the junction with Victoria Road, at around 1.45pm on Monday. The pedestrian was taken to hospital as a precaution. One witness said "around a dozen" people had gathered to help the casualty. People help after collision in Dundee He told The Courier: "I was walking down Meadowside and I saw a person sitting on the pavement beside the car and around a dozen people were trying to help them. "The ambulance came soon after. "It looked like they were bleeding and they were taken to hospital. "There was blood all over the pavement as well, I couldn't see the driver of the car." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.45pm on Monday, 16 September, 2024 we were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Meadowside, Dundee. "Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital as a precaution."
