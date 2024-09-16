Dundee ‘deviant’ jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘deviant’ jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid

Gabrial Tsvetanov left his victim terrified in the late night attack.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Gabrial Tsvetanov intended to rape the woman he attacked.

A “deviant” who pounced on a drunk girl in a Dundee alleyway intent on raping her has been given an extended prison sentence.

The terrified woman screamed as Gabrial Tsvetanov, 32, repeatedly pulled at and groped her during the early morning incident in the city centre.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Tsvetanov drank a litre of vodka before carrying out his attack, which came less than a fortnight after he performed a public sex act on Union Street in front of two hairdressers.

In October 2023, Tsvetanov was placed on the sex offenders register for three years after admitting photographing women without their consent.

Gabrial Tsvetanov
Gabrial Tsvetanov.

Reference was made at last week’s sentencing diet to a social work report in which Bulgarian national Tsvetanov himself expressed concerns “for a number of years” about his “deviant sexual interests”.

Solicitor advocate Brian Bell said his client was also assessed as a “high-risk” of reoffending.

“It is his intention to remain in the UK.

“It’s likely he would seek similar employment. The accused accepts the charge merits a custodial sentence.

“I note that the accused still denies his involvement.”

‘Danger to the public’

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told the offender, formerly a chef at Tony Macaroni: “You approached a vulnerable young girl.

“She was vulnerable because she was in a state of intoxication and having perpetrated the acts set out in the charge, you remarked words similar to ‘I’m going to f*** you’.

“The jury seemed to have little hesitation taking all of the factors together that you intended to assault her with the intention in your mind to rape her.

“I am in no doubt that the crime of which the jury convicted you is of such gravity that custody would be the normal disposal.

“I am satisfied that you are a potential danger to the public.”

Terrified victim’s evidence

It was revealed in evidence the woman and her friend were under the influence of alcohol, having been drinking in the city centre earlier in the night.

She initially believed Tsvetanov was someone she knew but said she was “mostly screaming” as she “tried to swipe his hand away”.

Tsvetanov continued his attack while the woman’s friend told him to “f*** off”.

Yeaman Shore, Dundee
Yeaman Shore, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

The woman, who cannot be named, said in her evidence: “I thought he was going to pull me down an alleyway and rape me.”

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said in her speech to jurors: “I would invite you to reject the accused’s position that all he did was hug and touch her bottom.

“The Crown submit that this was and escalation of behaviour from August 3 2021 where in the early hours of August 16 2021, the accused has become bolder and more aggressive.

“He has come across the complainer, a woman on a night out with friends minding her own business when in a vulnerable state of intoxication down an alleyway, and he approached her aggressively like a predator.”

Sentencing

The jury found Tsvetanov guilty by a majority verdict of sexually assaulting the woman with the intent of raping her on August 16 2021 within an alleyway outside Mecca Bingo’s customer car park at Yeaman Shore.

On August 3 2021, Tsvetanov committed an act of public indecency by exposing himself and performing a sex act.

He was sentenced to an extended sentence comprising of two years in custody and two years of supervision.

He will serve a consecutive 12 months in prison for the public indecency offence and is on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

