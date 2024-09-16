Andy Murray’s former coach laments collapse of Dunblane legacy project

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has expressed his regret at the collapse of plans for a multi-million pound Andy Murray legacy sports centre near Dunblane.

Smith – a friend and former coach of the three-time major winner – says the facility at Park of Keir would have been “amazing”.

It was intended to honour the careers of the recently retired Andy and his older brother Jamie, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, with mum Judy the driving force behind the proposals.

The decision to pull the plug was made last month by the Murray Play Foundation, the charitable organisation set up to build and operate the centre and of which Judy is a trustee.

The foundation says the plan is no longer viable due to rising costs and an uncertain planning process.

Glasgow-born Smith, 46, told The Courier: “The number one thing in this is that I have known Judy extremely well for my whole career, which has been built around what she gave [to tennis] and then what Andy’s done so I care about them a huge amount.

“It would have been absolutely amazing. The LTA [Lawn Tennis Association] had guaranteed money towards it as well.

“It’s just really unfortunate that everything’s spiralled out.

“Extra investment was needed and wasn’t there.

“The LTA were ready to go in there and it would have been really good.

“But I think Andy is going to have a legacy in other ways.

Next opportunity for Murray family

“He has left a massive impression on every single player and every single coach who has come near him.

“And that doesn’t go away. Hopefully when he is ready to have an involvement he will.

“He will have options and there are a bunch of things the Murrays can do.

“Judy has one of the most creative minds out there.

“It’s really important that the Murrays are kept at the forefront because what they have achieved may never happen again.

“And I think that’s certainly how the LTA feels about it as well.”

Earlier this month Judy revealed how rumours concerning plans for a new sports centre in Dunblane – which included 19 houses on the site – left her elderly parents deeply distressed.