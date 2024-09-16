Andy Murray’s former coach laments collapse of Dunblane legacy project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray’s former coach laments collapse of Dunblane legacy project

The decision to pull the plug on the proposals was made last month.

By Stephen Eighteen
How Andy Murray centre in Dunblane could have looked.
How Andy Murray centre in Dunblane could have looked.

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has expressed his regret at the collapse of plans for a multi-million pound Andy Murray legacy sports centre near Dunblane.

Smith – a friend and former coach of the three-time major winner – says the facility at Park of Keir would have been “amazing”.

It was intended to honour the careers of the recently retired Andy and his older brother Jamie, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, with mum Judy the driving force behind the proposals.

The decision to pull the plug was made last month by the Murray Play Foundation, the charitable organisation set up to build and operate the centre and of which Judy is a trustee.

Andy Murray and Leon Smith on Davis Cup duty in 2016. Image: PA

The foundation says the plan is no longer viable due to rising costs and an uncertain planning process.

Glasgow-born Smith, 46, told The Courier: “The number one thing in this is that I have known Judy extremely well for my whole career, which has been built around what she gave [to tennis] and then what Andy’s done so I care about them a huge amount.

“It would have been absolutely amazing. The LTA [Lawn Tennis Association] had guaranteed money towards it as well.

“It’s just really unfortunate that everything’s spiralled out.

“Extra investment was needed and wasn’t there.

“The LTA were ready to go in there and it would have been really good.

“But I think Andy is going to have a legacy in other ways.

Next opportunity for Murray family

“He has left a massive impression on every single player and every single coach who has come near him.

“And that doesn’t go away. Hopefully when he is ready to have an involvement he will.

“He will have options and there are a bunch of things the Murrays can do.

“Judy has one of the most creative minds out there.

“It’s really important that the Murrays are kept at the forefront because what they have achieved may never happen again.

“And I think that’s certainly how the LTA feels about it as well.”

Earlier this month Judy revealed how rumours concerning plans for a new sports centre in Dunblane – which included 19 houses on the site – left her elderly parents deeply distressed.

Conversation