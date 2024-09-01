Judy Murray reveals parents’ distress after son Andy’s Dunblane legacy sports centre axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judy Murray reveals parents’ distress after son Andy’s Dunblane legacy sports centre axe

The tennis icon's mum was the driving force behind the proposals.

By Ben MacDonald
Judy Murray has pulled out of plans to build a sports centre near Dunblane
Judy Murray has pulled the plug on the centre plans. Image: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock/Submitted

Judy Murray has revealed how rumours concerning plans for a new sports centre in Dunblane left her elderly parents deeply distressed.

Plans for the £20 million facility, intended to honour Sir Andy Murray and his brother Jamie, were shelved recently.

Judy – Andy and Jamie’s mum – was the driving force behind the proposals, which included 19 houses on the site.

She revealed that rumours from those opposed to the plans left her “bruised”.

The Sunday Times reported: “The most hurtful thing is the lies and misrepresentations that have been peddled by those who are opposed to the project.

“They are a small but vocal minority. It is quite wrong to suggest that this was all about luxury houses, that I stood to make millions from it and that it was little more than my vanity project.”

Murray legacy centre rumours upset grandparents

Judy said allegations that the area was to be bulldozed for mansions upset her parents, Roy, 92, and Shirley, 90, who have lived in the town for decades.

She said: “My dad was the optician in the town and helped to build the scout hut. Mum ran a toy shop and spent her Saturday mornings coaching at the tennis club for years out of goodwill.

“I don’t live in Dunblane but, for them, it’s been hard.

An artist's impression of the proposed Andy Murray legacy sports centre near Dunblane
Plans to build a sports centre to honour the legacy of Andy and Jamie Murray have been axed.

“They’ve heard mistruths and allegations being levelled which they know are completely untrue.

“All we were trying to do was to create something wonderful for our local area.

“But we have been misrepresented every step of the way by a small number of people. They seem to be against anything that involves change.”

The proposal included indoor and outdoor courts at Park of Keir.

There would also have been a shop, café, gym and soft play area.

The centre was intended to honour both Sir Andy Murray and his brother Jamie. Image: Victoria Jones/PA

The decision to pull the plug was made last week by the Murray Play Foundation, the charitable organisation set up to build and operate the centre and of which Judy Murray is a trustee.

She said: “I don’t want to get into how much, but the project has been entirely funded by me.

“The idea that it is some kind of get-rich scheme is absolute nonsense.

“We set it up as a not-for-profit charitable foundation. It was always about investing in sport and in the community that the boys grew up in.”

Andy Murray legacy centre remains on the cards

Judy insisted that the foundation will be looking to open a centre in the future.

She said: “Our heart is set on doing something in Scotland.

“We have been inundated in the last week with emails from people saying; ‘What about Aberdeen?’, ‘What about Inverness?’, ‘What about the Borders?’

“We will take a bit of time and look at what opportunities might be out there to create a fitting legacy.

“The country is incredibly proud of what Andy and Jamie have achieved. It makes me so sad that we have absolutely nothing to show for it.”

