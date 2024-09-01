Best pictures from Paws at the Palace as every dog has its day at Scone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Paws at the Palace as every dog has its day at Scone

The Courier was there to capture the best photos from Paws at the Palace at Scone

Friends (left) Poppy (aged 5) and Rebecca (right, aged 5) from Dundee with Rebecca's dog Skye (aged 1) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Friends (left) Poppy (aged 5) and Rebecca (right, aged 5) from Dundee with Rebecca's dog Skye (aged 1) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Emma Grady

Dogs in every shape and size flocked to Scone on Sunday for Paws at the Palace.

The event featured doggy fun and games, parades of different breeds, agility classes and demonstrations.

And humans also got to sample a host of stall-holders selling dog-related accessories, treats and gifts.

A fun dogs show in aid of Perthshire Gundog Rescue featured a range of classes including best puppy, best golden oldie and best rescue.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson was there to capture the best photos from another successful Paws at the Palace.

Look out Dalmatians, Cruella is behind you – left to right is Scott MacIver with dog Sorbet from Falkirk, Cruella herself (Verity Power Entertainments) alongside Declan Gannon with dog Ghost and Jamie Burns with Echo (9 weeks) both from Perth.
Left to right is Sue the dog (aged 7), Gillian Henderson, Amy Henderson (aged 3), Adam Henderson and Sonny Henderson (aged 1) – from Stirling.
Left Claire Mercer Nairne with her dog Blanche and right is daughter Violet Mercer Nairne with her dog Odette – (both pekingese)
Head Trainer Ash Cunliffe putting a dog through its paces.
Kris Anderson with his dog Hoover from Dundee.
Left is Aspen (aged 6) and right is sister Rowan (aged 8) with their dog Haig (aged 3) from Killiecrankie.
Fair City Dog Training Club display – Moira Christie with Scout.
Fair City Dog Training Club display – Moira Christie’s dog Scout.
Moira Campbell with Borzoi dog ”Banjo” (aged 4) winner of best male, from Cowdenbeath.
On best behavior. 
It was a busy day at Perthshire’s Paws at the Palace. 
Fair City Dog Training Club display – Emma Closs with Kali.
Mordor Gundogs with founder Charlie Thorburn.
Many people turned out to watch Perthshire’s Paws at the Palace.

Conversation