Best pictures from Paws at the Palace as every dog has its day at Scone

Dogs in every shape and size flocked to Scone on Sunday for Paws at the Palace.

The event featured doggy fun and games, parades of different breeds, agility classes and demonstrations.

And humans also got to sample a host of stall-holders selling dog-related accessories, treats and gifts.

A fun dogs show in aid of Perthshire Gundog Rescue featured a range of classes including best puppy, best golden oldie and best rescue.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson was there to capture the best photos from another successful Paws at the Palace.