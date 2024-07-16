Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her

A court heard Gabrial Tsvetanov’s sexual offending escalated after an earlier indecent exposure.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Gabrial Tsvetanov arrives at court. He was remanded after trial.

A predator who pounced on a drunk girl in a Dundee alleyway, intending to rape her, has been locked up.

Gabrial Tsvetanov’s terrified victim screamed as he repeatedly pulled at her and groped her during the incident in the early hours of the morning in the city centre.

The city’s sheriff court heard Tsvetanov drank a litre of vodka before carrying out his attack.

Two weeks earlier the creep had performed a sex act in public, to the horror of residents and passers-by on Union Street.

Remanded after shocking attack

Tsvetanov denied sexually assaulting the woman – a stranger – with the intent of raping her but admitted hugging her and grabbing her bottom.

However, a jury did not believe his version of events and took around 20 minutes to find him guilty.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told the Bulgarian national, who worked at the Tony Macaroni restaurant, he was revoking bail pending sentencing in August.

Gabrial Tsvetanov
Gabrial Tsvetanov intended to rape the woman he attacked, a jury determined.

The sheriff said: “A jury of your peers have convicted you of a serious sexual offence for which punishment, retribution and deterrence lead me to the conclusion that the imposition of a period of imprisonment is inevitable.

“If you are to remain in this country, I consider you may present a danger to the public and that the ordinary period of time that you would be released on licence following any custodial sentence would be inadequate to protect the public, and in particular young females, from your deviant, sexual behaviour.

“Standing the fact I consider you are a high risk to the public and you are a potential flight risk, being a non-British national and given you have now lost the shield of the presumption of innocence, your bail previously granted will be withdrawn.”

Rape fears

It was revealed in trial evidence the woman and her friend had been drinking in the city centre earlier in the night.

The woman initially believed Tsvetanov was someone she knew but after he pounced, said she was “mostly screaming” as she “tried to swipe his hand away”.

Tsvetanov continued in his attack at Yeaman Shore, while the woman’s friend told him to “f*** off”.

Jurors heard claims Tsvetanov said something along the lines of “I’m going to f*** you”.

The woman, who cannot be named, said in her evidence: “I thought he was going to pull me down an alleyway and rape me.”

Yeaman Shore
The predator pounced at Yeaman Shore, Dundee.

On August 3 2021, Tsvetanov committed an act of public indecency by exposing himself and performing a sex act.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said in her speech to jurors: “I would invite you to reject the accused’s position that all he did was hug and touch her bottom.

“The Crown submit that this was an escalation of behaviour from August 3 2021, where in the early hours of August 16 2021, the accused has become bolder and more aggressive.

“He has come across the complainer, a woman on a night out with friends minding her own business when in a vulnerable state of intoxication down an alleyway and he approached her aggressively like a predator.”

Guilty

Solicitor advocate Brian Bell highlighted elements of evidence he believed would have given the jury reasonable doubts.

He pointed out the vastly differing account from the woman’s friend in her initial statement to the police compared to during the trial.

An expert witness told the court no DNA profile of Tsvetanov was found on swabs taken from the woman.

However, the jury found Tsvetanov guilty by a majority verdict of sexually assaulting the woman by seizing her clothing and pulling her towards him on August 16 2021 within an alleyway outside Mecca Bingo’s customer car park at Yeaman Shore.

He placed his hands underneath her clothing, touched her breasts, tried to pull her skirt down and placed his hands under it with the intent of raping her.

Union Street in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The court heard how in October 2023, Tsvetanov was placed on the sex offenders register for three years after admitting a charge relating to photographing women without their consent.

Mr Bell acknowledged Tsvetanov was assessed in a social work report at the time as being a “high-risk” of committing further sexual offences.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dundee cocaine dealers found with £142k drugs and crossbows
Brian Leys
River City star assaulted woman in Dundee social club
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Stripper on trial and ketamine snorter
Glenrothes man pushed schoolboy
Woman, 54, in court over Glenrothes 'attempted murder'
Pile of cash
Nearly £175k seized from Fife cannabis dealer
Dens Park
St Johnstone fan cleared over 'napkin flicking' assault on Dens Park steward
Octav-George Dimitru
Abuser forced trafficked teenager into prostitution at Kirkcaldy flat
John Beaumont in 1987 and 2017.
Sinister history of celebrant jailed for St Andrews student sex attacks revealed
Jennifer Petrie, Perth Sheriff Court
Woman sentenced after neglected children found living in 'squalid' fly-infested Perthshire house
Paul McCafferty returned to Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' abuser throttled girlfriend and threatened to kill her