Jail for ‘gardener’ who turned rural Angus cottages into £270k cannabis den to pay off debts in Albania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for ‘gardener’ who turned rural Angus cottages into £270k cannabis den to pay off debts in Albania

Erseld Rama pled guilty to growing hundreds of cannabis plants, which he was concerned in the supply of.

By Ross Gardiner
Erseld Rama, Forfar Sheriff Court
Erseld Rama was jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A man spent months tending to cannabis plants worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in cottages in the Angus countryside to pay off debts in his homeland of Albania.

Erseld Rama was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to producing and being concerned in supplying the Class B drug.

The 26-year-old was discovered by police running cannabis farms in neighbouring cottages near Lundie last autumn.

The court heard a wider investigation is taking place and Rama was not responsible for renting the cottages.

He was locked up for 21 months.

Debts in Albania

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court police attended two cottages in rural Angus on October 18 last year and found Rama inside.

Officers found cultivations in both properties, along with tents, boxes, thermometers and other items used to grow cannabis.

In all, 358 plants were seized – believed by officers to be the first crop.

Police valued the stash as being worth £71,600 if sold by the kilogram, or up to £268,500 if dealt in smaller quantities.

Rama was interviewed and informed police he’d been working as a “gardener” since the middle of July.

He told officers he was doing so to pay off debts he had in his homeland of Albania.

However, he refused to engage with questions relating to human trafficking.

Landlord never saw accused

His solicitor Brian Allison said: “His involvement was to the extent of being involved in producing – the gardener, no more than that.

“His intention was that if police had not attended at the property when they did, then he would have been leaving there approximately two or three weeks thereafter.

“When he was interviewed by police, it was he who told them that he had been involved in this production for a period of approximately three months.

“He was not the person who had rented the properties – the Crown accept he was not involved in renting the properties.

“The owner of the properties had never at any time seen Mr Rama.

“He recognises the court would have to impose a custodial sentence.”

Bigger investigation

Rama has been on remand in Perth Prison since appearing in court in private the day after police attended.

The first offender was aided in the dock by an interpreter throughout proceedings.

He pled guilty to producing cannabis at Neuk Cottages at Pitermo, near Lundie, between July 17 and October 18.

He accepted that on the day police attended, he was concerned in supplying the drugs.

The court heard that productions seized from the premises are “part of a larger investigation.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Rama for 21 months, backdated.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth paedophile jailed for 'extremely disturbing' online sex chats with five child accounts
White Goose, Dundee
Notorious Angus dine-and-dash couple each jailed for eight months
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Dundee 'deviant' jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid
Andrew Adamson
Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Fife woman phoned friends to say 'I've done it again' after assaults on husband
Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Deadly drug supply thug attacked police and nurses in Stirling hospital
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee abuser held knife at partner's cheek
Alexander Doig
Perthshire shopkeeper finally brought to justice three decades after abusing girls at family store
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — TK Maxx raids and 82-year-old jailed
Andrew Pattie caught outside court
Sheriff increases Dundee lout's prison term by 50% for court escape bid