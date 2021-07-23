‘I’ll cut your head off’ — Naked Dunfermline man threatened to kill police

A drunken Dunfermline man threatened to cut off a police officer’s head after being disturbed while lying naked on his floor.

Police were called to the house where Gideon Stewart was staying on June 21 as concerns had been raised about him being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Officers found him spread-eagled and nude on the floor and ordered him to get dressed.

Stewart lunged at an officer aggressively and the pair ended up struggling on the floor of his Inchkeith Drive home.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 23-year-old kicked off in the back of the police van, requiring officers to use leg restraints and a spit hood on him.

At this point, he made the chilling threat to officers.

Naked attack

Fiscal depute Matt Piskorz told the court: “Police attended at the locus and the person who answered the door stated the accused was upstairs and stated she wanted him out of the house.

“They traced the accused, who was lying naked on the floor and clearly under the influence.

“They engaged with the accused and asked him to get dressed.

“He became hostile. He began shouting and went towards the officers in an aggressive manner.

“PC Hinds put his hands up to tell the accused to step back but the refused to desist.

“He then made a lunge towards the officer and grabbed onto his stab vest, which pushed him off balance.

“A struggle ensued, with the accused and officer both falling to the floor.”

Threats

Stewart was restrained and put in the back of a police van.

Mr Piskorz continued: “He was shouting and swearing and made threats towards officers.

“He stated: ‘Take the cuffs off… I’ll take you to the ground and cut your head off’.”

Stewart also banged his head several times on the inside of the van and spat.

Solicitor Roshni Joshi, defending, said Stewart lived with his brother.

She said: “His brother did not make any complaint and the call appears to be made by a neighbour.

“He recognises the link between alcohol and his behaviour.

“He appreciates that the police were trying to do their job and he should not have acted in the way that he did.”

Stewart admitted behaving in a threatening and aggressive manner towards police, assaulting one officer and struggling violently with another.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Stewart was remanded in custody.