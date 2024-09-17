Crash closes Angus road as police and firefighters on scene

A rural road in Angus has been closed due to a one-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland shut the B9134 at Aberlemno after being called to the scene at around 3:20pm.

Officers and at least two fire engines are in attendance, with drivers urged to use an alternative route.

At this stage there is no news on casualties.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 3.22pm from Scottish Ambulance Service reporting a one-vehicle crash on the B9134 at Aberlemno.

We have two appliances at the scene, one from Brechin and one from Forfar.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

