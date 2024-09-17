Crash closes Angus road as police and firefighters on scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crash closes Angus road as police and firefighters on scene

Emergency services are at the scene.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Breaking news

A rural road in Angus has been closed due to a one-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland shut the B9134 at Aberlemno after being called to the scene at around 3:20pm.

Officers and at least two fire engines are in attendance, with drivers urged to use an alternative route.

At this stage there is no news on casualties.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 3.22pm from Scottish Ambulance Service reporting a one-vehicle crash on the B9134 at Aberlemno.

We have two appliances at the scene, one from Brechin and one from Forfar.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Serena Cowdy is running to become an SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie reacts to Angus councillor wife's shock party resignation
The Spitfire in the skies over Perthshire.
Iconic Spitfire to return to the skies of Montrose this weekend
Cotton of Lownie campaigners fought the Lairds plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar concrete firm appeals solar farm bid blocked by Angus Council
4
A Kirriemuir farm steading house conversion features on the latest Angus planning list. Image: @architects Scotland
Angus Planning Ahead: Newtyle butcher shop flats and Kirrie steading conversion
David Reid
Angus family man had computers full of child abuse files
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy. Image: Supplied.
Angus councillor Serena Cowdy quits SNP in shock departure over spending cuts
Arbroath hardware store to close
Arbroath hardware shop to close in 'huge loss for town'
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Sarah Ali at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar carer banned after embezzling £3k
Smaller buses have been used on the 73 route. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology as kids and pensioners 'left stranded' by 73 Ninewells bus
5

Conversation