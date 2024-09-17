Kirkcaldy Lottery ‘exceeding all expectations’ as first project idea revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Lottery ‘exceeding all expectations’ as first project idea revealed

The lottery is aimed at raising much-needed cash for town centre improvements.

By Claire Warrender
A new Kirkcaldy lottery has been launched
The first Kirkcaldy Lottery draw takes place on Saturday.

The new Kirkcaldy Lottery is already the fastest-growing of its type in the UK, selling more than 2,000 tickets in its first week.

Organisers hope to raise at least £100,000 for town improvements in time for Christmas.

And they already have an idea for their first project.

A number of empty High Street shopfronts are being targeted and could be in line for cosmetic upgrades.

Kirkcaldy High Street could be in line for a facelift thanks to the new lottery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And Gordon Povey, of the Adam Smith Global Foundation which helps organise the lottery, says that would just be the start.

“A lot of these shopfronts are boarded up with to let signs and they don’t look too pretty,” he says.

“We’re hoping to make them look a little bit better.

“And we would also put labels up saying there’s more to come.”

The idea, along with other suggestions, will be discussed at a public consultation event soon.

‘Superdraw’ event with extra prizes planned

The community-based lottery was set up to spark regeneration and relieve poverty.

And the first draw, with a £25,000 jackpot takes place on Saturday at 8pm.

A “superdraw” event is also planned in the coming weeks, thanks to local businesses donating extra prizes.

Gordon says people in Kirkcaldy have thrown themselves behind the initiative.

“It’s exceeding all expectations,” he said.

“People are getting on board and everyone seems positive about it. It’s been brilliant.

“Indeed, the lottery management company said it’s the fastest growth they’ve seen for a community lottery – and they manage several hundred throughout the UK.

“The key thing for us now is to demonstrate to the town we are actually doing something good and positive with it.”

How to buy tickets for the Kirkcaldy Lottery

Tickets can be purchased online for £1 each, with 50p going to the Kirkcaldy Lottery fund and the rest towards prizes.

As well as a jackpot, the weekly draw includes prizes of £2,000, £250 and £25.

It’s hoped the proceeds will act as a catalyst to attract further private investment and public spending.

A number of projects to help the town thrive are likely to benefit.

You can buy tickets on the new website www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk

Updates on progress will be posted on Facebook.

