Kirkcaldy Lottery ‘exceeding all expectations’ as first project idea revealed

The new Kirkcaldy Lottery is already the fastest-growing of its type in the UK, selling more than 2,000 tickets in its first week.

Organisers hope to raise at least £100,000 for town improvements in time for Christmas.

And they already have an idea for their first project.

A number of empty High Street shopfronts are being targeted and could be in line for cosmetic upgrades.

And Gordon Povey, of the Adam Smith Global Foundation which helps organise the lottery, says that would just be the start.

“A lot of these shopfronts are boarded up with to let signs and they don’t look too pretty,” he says.

“We’re hoping to make them look a little bit better.

“And we would also put labels up saying there’s more to come.”

The idea, along with other suggestions, will be discussed at a public consultation event soon.

‘Superdraw’ event with extra prizes planned

The community-based lottery was set up to spark regeneration and relieve poverty.

And the first draw, with a £25,000 jackpot takes place on Saturday at 8pm.

A “superdraw” event is also planned in the coming weeks, thanks to local businesses donating extra prizes.

Gordon says people in Kirkcaldy have thrown themselves behind the initiative.

“It’s exceeding all expectations,” he said.

“People are getting on board and everyone seems positive about it. It’s been brilliant.

“Indeed, the lottery management company said it’s the fastest growth they’ve seen for a community lottery – and they manage several hundred throughout the UK.

“The key thing for us now is to demonstrate to the town we are actually doing something good and positive with it.”

How to buy tickets for the Kirkcaldy Lottery

Tickets can be purchased online for £1 each, with 50p going to the Kirkcaldy Lottery fund and the rest towards prizes.

As well as a jackpot, the weekly draw includes prizes of £2,000, £250 and £25.

It’s hoped the proceeds will act as a catalyst to attract further private investment and public spending.

A number of projects to help the town thrive are likely to benefit.

You can buy tickets on the new website www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk

Updates on progress will be posted on Facebook.