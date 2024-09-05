New Kirkcaldy lottery with five-figure jackpot will raise cash for town centre improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New Kirkcaldy lottery with five-figure jackpot will raise cash for town centre improvements

Organisers hope the initiative will help the town thrive once more.

By Claire Warrender
A new Kirkcaldy Lottery is launching to help the town thrive
Colin Salmond-Wallace says the new Kirkcaldy Lottery will help the town thrive. Image: Supplied.

A Kirkcaldy lottery is to be launched to raise much-needed cash for town centre improvements.

Organisers hope the draw – with a £25,000 jackpot – will be the ticket towards upgrading the area, including the High Street.

And locals will have a say on what projects should receive funding.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery is launching soon. Image: Supplied.

The community-based lottery is the brainchild of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, set up to spark regeneration and relieve poverty,

It will include a weekly draw with guaranteed prizes of £2,000, £250 and £25.

And at least half the proceeds will go to community initiatives.

It’s hoped it will act as a catalyst to attract further private investment and public spending.

‘Kirkcaldy has felt neglected but lottery will help it thrive’

The state of Kirkcaldy High Street has been widely criticised over the last few years.

And it will be the main focus for lottery-funded projects.

The Adam Smith Global Foundation says there is a thirst for change, thanks to the setting up of groups such as Love Kirkcaldy and Love Oor Lang Toun.

Parts of Kirkcaldy High Street feel neglected but the lottery launch will raise funds. Image: DC Thomson.

Love Kirkcaldy founder and Foundation trustee Colin Salmond-Wallace said Kirkcaldy is an enormously generous town.

“It’s generous of spirit, generous with time and generous financially when the chips are down,” he said.

“But for years the town has felt neglected.

“A sense of desolation has crept in and it has sometimes fallen to the local community to pool their resources and make the changes the the town so desperately needs.

“The Kirkcaldy Lottery will channel local resources into projects that enhance the town and make it thrive once more.”

How to take part

The lottery opens on Tuesday, with the first weekly draw on September 21.

Tickets can be purchased online for £1 each.

And 50p will go into the Kirkcaldy Lottery Fund, the rest being put towards prizes.

The Foundation will manage the proceeds and allocate the funds.

Colin added: “Give us your ideas of what you would like to see happening in Kirkcaldy.

“And please sign up for the Kirkcaldy Lottery so we can all work together to make a positive change for our amazing town.”

You can buy tickets on the new website www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk

Updates on progress will be posted on Facebook.

Conversation