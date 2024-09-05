New Kirkcaldy lottery with five-figure jackpot will raise cash for town centre improvements

A Kirkcaldy lottery is to be launched to raise much-needed cash for town centre improvements.

Organisers hope the draw – with a £25,000 jackpot – will be the ticket towards upgrading the area, including the High Street.

And locals will have a say on what projects should receive funding.

The community-based lottery is the brainchild of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, set up to spark regeneration and relieve poverty,

It will include a weekly draw with guaranteed prizes of £2,000, £250 and £25.

And at least half the proceeds will go to community initiatives.

It’s hoped it will act as a catalyst to attract further private investment and public spending.

‘Kirkcaldy has felt neglected but lottery will help it thrive’

The state of Kirkcaldy High Street has been widely criticised over the last few years.

And it will be the main focus for lottery-funded projects.

The Adam Smith Global Foundation says there is a thirst for change, thanks to the setting up of groups such as Love Kirkcaldy and Love Oor Lang Toun.

Love Kirkcaldy founder and Foundation trustee Colin Salmond-Wallace said Kirkcaldy is an enormously generous town.

“It’s generous of spirit, generous with time and generous financially when the chips are down,” he said.

“But for years the town has felt neglected.

“A sense of desolation has crept in and it has sometimes fallen to the local community to pool their resources and make the changes the the town so desperately needs.

“The Kirkcaldy Lottery will channel local resources into projects that enhance the town and make it thrive once more.”

How to take part

The lottery opens on Tuesday, with the first weekly draw on September 21.

Tickets can be purchased online for £1 each.

And 50p will go into the Kirkcaldy Lottery Fund, the rest being put towards prizes.

The Foundation will manage the proceeds and allocate the funds.

Colin added: “Give us your ideas of what you would like to see happening in Kirkcaldy.

“And please sign up for the Kirkcaldy Lottery so we can all work together to make a positive change for our amazing town.”

You can buy tickets on the new website www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk

Updates on progress will be posted on Facebook.