Stirling Highland Games boss says sports ground plan will bring area ‘back to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling Highland Games boss says sports ground plan will bring area ‘back to life’

As well as hosting sporting events, Burgh Meadows would be a community space for locals to walk, eat and relax.

The land that Ceangail hopes to acquire is currently known as Borrowmeadow Farmstead. Image: Ceangail
The land that Ceangail hopes to acquire is currently known as Borrowmeadow Farmstead. Image: Ceangail
By Isla Glen

A section of brownfield land in Stirling could become a new sports ground and leisure destination if plans are given the go-ahead.

Social enterprise Ceangail is currently in discussions with Stirling Council about leasing the Borrowmeadow Farmstead land.

Included in the proposals are a high-quality sports field with a maximum capacity of 10,000 visitors, a community hub, a bistro, accommodation, and a heritage centre.

A farm shop, distillery and more walking routes could also be on the cards for the area.

Spearheaded by executive director Matt McGrandles, the initiative would give Ceangail the means to be financially sustainable.

The organisation, which has run the Stirling Highland Games since 2014, delivers vocational training to young adults.

Social enterprise Ceangail’s executive director Matt McGrandles. Image: Ceangail/Bryan Robertson

It is estimated the ongoing project, launched in 2016, will cost around £7 million in total, split across three stages.

The plan is under consideration currently, with a pre-planning application submitted this year.

Phase 1 – Sports ground

If the community asset transfer from Stirling Council is successful, the next step will be to create the sports ground.

Matt believes this is key to making Stirling Highland Games a success, and to generating more sales, which will fund more training opportunities for young people.

After poor weather in 2016, it became clear that a better field was required for the event.

“The problem that we have is that, for the athletes that attend the Highland Games circuit, Stirling is one of the poorer fields to compete on,” explained Matt.

Keeping the athletes happy and enthusiastic is key to ensuring Stirling Highland games can go ahead and tickets can be sold.

The Borrowmeadow Farmstead site could become the Burgh Meadows development. Image: DC Thomson

But the proposed Burgh Meadows site wouldn’t just be home to Stirling Highland Games – it would be designed to host a range of sporting and community events.

Matt hopes completing the first phase would put Ceangail in a stronger position to obtain grants for a sports pavilion.

Phase 2 – Community hub

The planned Burgh Meadows community hub would be versatile.

As well as housing sports facilities, such as changing rooms, it would also become Ceangail’s office headquarters, while simultaneously providing spaces for community activities and vocational training.

Matt hopes to create a “tourism incubator”, allowing young people to bring their ideas and make them a reality within Ceangail’s network.

The caber toss at Stirling Highland Games 2024. Image: Bryan Robertson

A bistro and bunkhouse accommodation are also part of the plans.

In the past, Ceangail has hosted 46 French students to take part in a mini-Highland Games.

This is something Matt hopes to do again in future, perhaps even with involvement from heavyweight athletes in America, who could stay on site and use the sports ground for training.

Phase 3 – Heritage centre

The final part of Ceangail’s plan is to restore the historic Laird’s House on the Borrowmeadow Farmstead, turning it into the Burgh Meadow Heritage Centre.

Having suffered a fire in 2018, the ruined farmhouse has become a well-known local eyesore.

Future possibilities for the two-storey building include a farm shop, microbrewery or distillery, as well as a community space for hire.

However, Matt is determined to honour the heritage of the land on the house’s ground floor.

“Over the years, it became known as Borrowmeadow Farmstead,” said Matt.

“I looked back during the research and found it was the Burgh Meadows back in the day.

“We are looking to bring this quarter in Stirling back to life.”

The Meadows in Edinburgh, which has provided inspiration for Matt McGrandles’s vision of Burgh Meadows. Image: Carlos G Lopez/Shutterstock

His vision for Burgh Meadows is similar to the Meadows in Edinburgh, where locals can enjoy a walk in a green space, treat themselves to a coffee, or go for lunch at a restaurant, all in the same spot.

“It all comes together as a community space that I think will benefit Stirling,” said Matt.

Once renovated and profitable, the money made at the Burgh Meadows would be reinvested into Ceangail’s efforts.

Matt hopes local people and businesses will help the project, whether by going to the Stirling Highland Games or joining the support group.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Average Perth and Kinross family facing £400 council tax rise
New virtual reality gaming arcade set to open in Kirkcaldy.
Virtual reality arcade offering 'next-level gaming experience' unveiled in Kirkcaldy
Avril Douglas stands in front of a lit up tree.
Coupar Angus Christmas lights organiser says critics unhappy because she is a 'newcomer'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 15 times the limit and dirty cash sentencing
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes not 'suitable' in the long term
East Lodge, the entrance to the proposed Taymouth Castle operations village.
Tycoons plan new staff village 2 miles from their controversial Taymouth Castle scheme
Stock image of same-sex wedding. Image: Shutterstock
Wedding couples quest as Angus prepares to lead way in 10-year anniversary celebration of…
The A9 northbound between Bankfoot and Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of emergency lane closure on A9 near Dunkeld
wind turbine, set against image of Aviva's Perth base.
John Swinney welcomes Perth Aviva turbine branded 'eyesore' by residents
3
Dundee University - University House, Perth Road
Dundee university bosses cancel festive 'end-of-year celebration' amid financial crisis
3

Conversation