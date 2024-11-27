Stirling Highland Games boss says sports ground plan will bring area ‘back to life’

A section of brownfield land in Stirling could become a new sports ground and leisure destination if plans are given the go-ahead.

Social enterprise Ceangail is currently in discussions with Stirling Council about leasing the Borrowmeadow Farmstead land.

Included in the proposals are a high-quality sports field with a maximum capacity of 10,000 visitors, a community hub, a bistro, accommodation, and a heritage centre.

A farm shop, distillery and more walking routes could also be on the cards for the area.

Spearheaded by executive director Matt McGrandles, the initiative would give Ceangail the means to be financially sustainable.

The organisation, which has run the Stirling Highland Games since 2014, delivers vocational training to young adults.

It is estimated the ongoing project, launched in 2016, will cost around £7 million in total, split across three stages.

The plan is under consideration currently, with a pre-planning application submitted this year.

Phase 1 – Sports ground

If the community asset transfer from Stirling Council is successful, the next step will be to create the sports ground.

Matt believes this is key to making Stirling Highland Games a success, and to generating more sales, which will fund more training opportunities for young people.

After poor weather in 2016, it became clear that a better field was required for the event.

“The problem that we have is that, for the athletes that attend the Highland Games circuit, Stirling is one of the poorer fields to compete on,” explained Matt.

Keeping the athletes happy and enthusiastic is key to ensuring Stirling Highland games can go ahead and tickets can be sold.

But the proposed Burgh Meadows site wouldn’t just be home to Stirling Highland Games – it would be designed to host a range of sporting and community events.

Matt hopes completing the first phase would put Ceangail in a stronger position to obtain grants for a sports pavilion.

Phase 2 – Community hub

The planned Burgh Meadows community hub would be versatile.

As well as housing sports facilities, such as changing rooms, it would also become Ceangail’s office headquarters, while simultaneously providing spaces for community activities and vocational training.

Matt hopes to create a “tourism incubator”, allowing young people to bring their ideas and make them a reality within Ceangail’s network.

A bistro and bunkhouse accommodation are also part of the plans.

In the past, Ceangail has hosted 46 French students to take part in a mini-Highland Games.

This is something Matt hopes to do again in future, perhaps even with involvement from heavyweight athletes in America, who could stay on site and use the sports ground for training.

Phase 3 – Heritage centre

The final part of Ceangail’s plan is to restore the historic Laird’s House on the Borrowmeadow Farmstead, turning it into the Burgh Meadow Heritage Centre.

Having suffered a fire in 2018, the ruined farmhouse has become a well-known local eyesore.

Future possibilities for the two-storey building include a farm shop, microbrewery or distillery, as well as a community space for hire.

However, Matt is determined to honour the heritage of the land on the house’s ground floor.

“Over the years, it became known as Borrowmeadow Farmstead,” said Matt.

“I looked back during the research and found it was the Burgh Meadows back in the day.

“We are looking to bring this quarter in Stirling back to life.”

His vision for Burgh Meadows is similar to the Meadows in Edinburgh, where locals can enjoy a walk in a green space, treat themselves to a coffee, or go for lunch at a restaurant, all in the same spot.

“It all comes together as a community space that I think will benefit Stirling,” said Matt.

Once renovated and profitable, the money made at the Burgh Meadows would be reinvested into Ceangail’s efforts.

Matt hopes local people and businesses will help the project, whether by going to the Stirling Highland Games or joining the support group.

