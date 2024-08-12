Everything you need to know about Stirling Highland Games 2024

Thousands are expected at the upcoming Stirling Highland Games.

The popular gathering has been running for more than 200 years and showcases the best of Scottish culture.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event, including ticket prices and the weather forecast.

When is Stirling Highland Games 2024?

This year’s Stirling Highland Games will take place on Saturday, August 17. The gates open at 10am and events run until 5pm.

Former international rugby player Kevin McKenzie, who was born in Stirling, is this year’s chieftain and will open the games at 12pm.

What are the games and when are they?

10am : Highland dancing competition – primary, beginners, novice

: Highland dancing competition – primary, beginners, novice 10.30am : Adaptive heavyweights competition

: Adaptive heavyweights competition 12pm : Chieftain opens the games

: Chieftain opens the games 12.10pm : Stirling Stones competition

: Stirling Stones competition 12.30pm : Track and field – open and youth handicap heats

: Track and field – open and youth handicap heats 1pm : Heavyweights competition – hammer, shot put and weight for distance

: Heavyweights competition – hammer, shot put and weight for distance 1.10pm : Track and field – open 800m cycle handicap

: Track and field – open 800m cycle handicap 1.20pm : Track and field – open 800m handicap and open 90m handicap final

: Track and field – open 800m handicap and open 90m handicap final 1.40pm : Track and field – youth 90m handicap final

: Track and field – youth 90m handicap final 1.50pm : Track and field – open 1600m cycle handicap

: Track and field – open 1600m cycle handicap 2pm : Highland dancing competition – intermediate and premier. Track and field – youth 800m handicap

: Highland dancing competition – intermediate and premier. Track and field – youth 800m handicap 2.10pm : Track and field – open 200m handicap heats

: Track and field – open 200m handicap heats 2.25pm : Track and field – youth 200m handicap heats

: Track and field – youth 200m handicap heats 3pm : Visitors races – adult and youth. Track and field – open 3,200m handicap final

: Visitors races – adult and youth. Track and field – open 3,200m handicap final 3.40pm : Track and field – open 200m handicap final

: Track and field – open 200m handicap final 3.45pm : Track and field – youth 200m handicap final

: Track and field – youth 200m handicap final 3.55pm : Track and field – open 1,600m handicap

: Track and field – open 1,600m handicap 4pm : Heavyweights – tossing the caber. Track and field – long jump

: Heavyweights – tossing the caber. Track and field – long jump 4.05pm : Track and field – open 400m handicap

: Track and field – open 400m handicap 4.10pm : Track and field – youth 400m handicap

: Track and field – youth 400m handicap 4.20pm : Track and field – D’eil tak the hindmost cycle

: Track and field – D’eil tak the hindmost cycle 4.25pm : Track and field – triple jump

: Track and field – triple jump 4.30pm: Heavyweight – weight over the bar

What else is happening at the Games?

Fancy getting involved? The all-weather hockey pitch is hosting a community area from 11am to 2pm, offering sporting challenges

Alongside the athletic action, a Traders Village, which features dozens of local makers and producers, will open at 10am.

Elsewhere, to commemorate Stirling’s 900th anniversary, a photo exhibition is taking the place of Discover Stirling.

And history fans may also enjoy the planned heritage tours, explaining the history of the site. These will start at 11.30am and run at various points throughout the day.

Plus, Stirling Gaelic Choir is due to perform at both 1pm and 3pm.

Can you still get tickets for Stirling Highland Games?

Tickets for the gathering can be purchased online.

Adult tickets cost £12 per person, while the concessions rate (for students, pensioners and carers) is £6.

The ticket price for children aged between 12 and 15 is £6, £2 for ages five to 11, and under fours go free. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

SHG Experience tickets, offering exclusive perks at the event, are sold out.

How can I get to Stirling Highland Games and is there parking?

The Stirling Highland Games are held at Stirling Sports Village.

There is parking at the site, but it is expected to be full by 12pm.

Alternative places to park include Springkerse Park & Ride and Forthside Car Park, though there may be charges. A drop-off and pick-up area is also located next to the Highland Games site.

From Stirling Railway Station and Bus Station, it is a 25 to 30-minute walk to the site.

Buses are also available, with the P1 service operating between Stirling Bus Station and Springkerse Park & Ride.

Stops include Forthside Way at The Peak, which is closest to the games.

Can I bring food and drink?

No external food or drink can be brought to Stirling Highland Games.

The gathering will have food trucks and a bar serving throughout the day.

Stirling also has a great selection of local restaurants for once the event finishes.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs can be brought to Stirling Highland Games.

Owners are responsible for keeping their animal on a short lead and under control.

What is the weather forecast?

The Met Office is predicting sunny skies for Stirling Highland Games.

While the day is expected to start with drizzle, this will change to sunny intervals by late morning and temperatures could reach heights of 18C.