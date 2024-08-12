Balgillo Heights: Developer hits back at Dundee council ahead of crunch meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Balgillo Heights: Developer hits back at Dundee council ahead of crunch meeting

A decision on plans to expand the existing Broughty Ferry development will be made a committee meeting on Monday night.

By Laura Devlin
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The developers behind plans to extend the Balgillo Heights housing scheme say are they are “perturbed” at a recommendation it be refused.

Housing developer Kirkwood Homes submitted an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

If approved, it would form part of the existing development which already has around 250 properties.

But concerns over increased traffic and lack of bus services in the area have prompted planning chiefs to recommend the application be refused.

In their justification of their decision, they argue Kirkwood has failed to demonstrate the development would be accessible by public transport.

A decision will be made by councillors on the local authority’s planning committee on Monday.

‘Number of inaccuracies within the council’s report’

However, ahead of the meeting Kirkwood have hit back – saying an agreement has been reached with Stagecoach to provide a service to the area.

“There are a number of inaccuracies within the council’s report”, land director Allan Rae said.

“In particular, I am perturbed at the assertion that we have failed to demonstrate the development will be accessible by public transport.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson.

“The council were advised and are well aware that we have a commercial agreement with Stagecoach to provide a bus service for the development.

“This is planned to run from 7am to 7pm on a half-hourly or hourly basis from the proposed development into Dundee city centre and onwards links to Ninewells Hospital.

“Further detail will be worked up to finalise the service and the contractual arrangements upon confirmation that there is a planning consent for the development.”

Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Existing houses being developed at Balgillo heights. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

He added: “We have agreed to fund the service for three years, during which time there will be concerted focus on marketing the service and its reach with a view to Stagecoach taking this on as a commercial route thereafter.

“Stagecoach have been very enthusiastic about the opportunity to expand public transport reach into this area, with potential for future growth if additional development is allocated in the area as part of the next Local Development Plan.

“It is very clear that this service is required from a planning perspective, and we are committed to its delivery.”

Kirkwood seeking end to financial agreement

Kirkwood’s frustrations come after they submitted an application to the local council asking them to scrap a previously agreed financial obligation connected to Balgillo Heights.

It relates to an agreement the developer made with Dundee City Council in 2018 in order to get planning permission for 150 homes.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, Kirkwood agreed to pay £5,137 per house towards primary school provision for residents living in Balgillo Heights.

But bosses now argue the projected pupil roll for Forthill Primary School contradicts the council’s assertion in 2018 that it was nearing capacity.

Conversation