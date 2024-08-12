Balgillo Heights: Developer hits back at Dundee council ahead of crunch meeting

The developers behind plans to extend the Balgillo Heights housing scheme say are they are “perturbed” at a recommendation it be refused.

Housing developer Kirkwood Homes submitted an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

If approved, it would form part of the existing development which already has around 250 properties.

But concerns over increased traffic and lack of bus services in the area have prompted planning chiefs to recommend the application be refused.

In their justification of their decision, they argue Kirkwood has failed to demonstrate the development would be accessible by public transport.

A decision will be made by councillors on the local authority’s planning committee on Monday.

‘Number of inaccuracies within the council’s report’

However, ahead of the meeting Kirkwood have hit back – saying an agreement has been reached with Stagecoach to provide a service to the area.

“There are a number of inaccuracies within the council’s report”, land director Allan Rae said.

“In particular, I am perturbed at the assertion that we have failed to demonstrate the development will be accessible by public transport.

“The council were advised and are well aware that we have a commercial agreement with Stagecoach to provide a bus service for the development.

“This is planned to run from 7am to 7pm on a half-hourly or hourly basis from the proposed development into Dundee city centre and onwards links to Ninewells Hospital.

“Further detail will be worked up to finalise the service and the contractual arrangements upon confirmation that there is a planning consent for the development.”

He added: “We have agreed to fund the service for three years, during which time there will be concerted focus on marketing the service and its reach with a view to Stagecoach taking this on as a commercial route thereafter.

“Stagecoach have been very enthusiastic about the opportunity to expand public transport reach into this area, with potential for future growth if additional development is allocated in the area as part of the next Local Development Plan.

“It is very clear that this service is required from a planning perspective, and we are committed to its delivery.”

Kirkwood seeking end to financial agreement

Kirkwood’s frustrations come after they submitted an application to the local council asking them to scrap a previously agreed financial obligation connected to Balgillo Heights.

It relates to an agreement the developer made with Dundee City Council in 2018 in order to get planning permission for 150 homes.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, Kirkwood agreed to pay £5,137 per house towards primary school provision for residents living in Balgillo Heights.

But bosses now argue the projected pupil roll for Forthill Primary School contradicts the council’s assertion in 2018 that it was nearing capacity.