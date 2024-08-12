Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s Dundee United debut

Jim Goodwin reckons Emmanuel Adegboyega showed signs of his defensive ability despite being “thrown in at the deep end” against Ross County on Saturday.

Adegboyega, 20, was unveiled as United’s 11th summer signing last Wednesday evening, joining on loan from Norwich City as he seeks to build upon a bright second half of last season with English League Two side Walsall.

He took part in two training sessions ahead of the trip to Dingwall but, given the Tangerines’ need for a speedy, naturally right-sided centre-back, the Irishman was pitched straight into the starting line-up.

Facing an energetic, physical County side, Adegboyega initially struggled with the pace of the game – most notably being robbed by Ronan Hale on the touchline before the tireless striker fizzed a drive narrowly wide.

However, Adegboyega showed the character to regroup after the break.

Amid an onslaught from the Highlanders, he won plenty of defensive duels and showed a willingness to snap into challenges and stand up to the rough and tumble of the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin has no doubt that the best is yet to come from the highly-rated ex-Drogheda United stopper once his familiarity – both tactical and personal – grows in the coming weeks.

Goodwin: Adegboyega needs time with the group

“It was difficult for the big fella (Adegboyega),” said Goodwin.

“He had only been at the club for three days and had a couple of training sessions with the lads – then thrown in at the deep end.

“In the first half, you could argue there were a couple of situations where the pace of the game was maybe a little quick for him.

“However, I thought overall his defending qualities were good.

“You can see the mobility that he has, and he just needs a bit more time with the group on the training ground to understand exactly what is being asked of him.”