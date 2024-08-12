Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s Dundee United debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega’s Dundee United debut

Adegboyega was left in no doubt about the pace and physicality of Scottish football in the 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession
Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Emmanuel Adegboyega showed signs of his defensive ability despite being “thrown in at the deep end” against Ross County on Saturday.

Adegboyega, 20, was unveiled as United’s 11th summer signing last Wednesday evening, joining on loan from Norwich City as he seeks to build upon a bright second half of last season with English League Two side Walsall.

He took part in two training sessions ahead of the trip to Dingwall but, given the Tangerines’ need for a speedy, naturally right-sided centre-back, the Irishman was pitched straight into the starting line-up.

Facing an energetic, physical County side, Adegboyega initially struggled with the pace of the game – most notably being robbed by Ronan Hale on the touchline before the tireless striker fizzed a drive narrowly wide.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more
Goodwin acknowledged that Adegboyega was ‘thrown in at the deep end’. Image: SNS

However, Adegboyega showed the character to regroup after the break.

Amid an onslaught from the Highlanders, he won plenty of defensive duels and showed a willingness to snap into challenges and stand up to the rough and tumble of the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin has no doubt that the best is yet to come from the highly-rated ex-Drogheda United stopper once his familiarity – both tactical and personal – grows in the coming weeks.

Goodwin: Adegboyega needs time with the group

“It was difficult for the big fella (Adegboyega),” said Goodwin.

“He had only been at the club for three days and had a couple of training sessions with the lads – then thrown in at the deep end.

“In the first half, you could argue there were a couple of situations where the pace of the game was maybe a little quick for him.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was given an immediate debut.
Adegboyega was given an immediate debut. Image: SNS

“However, I thought overall his defending qualities were good.

“You can see the mobility that he has, and he just needs a bit more time with the group on the training ground to understand exactly what is being asked of him.”

