Rapist jailed after ‘stealthing’ attack in Dundee hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Rapist jailed after ‘stealthing’ attack in Dundee hotel

Andrew Waghorn also raped another woman in a hotel in Fife.

By James Mulholland
Andrew Waghorn
Andrew Waghorn. Image: Facebook

A rapist from Dundee who subjected one of his victims to a sickening “stealthing” attack has been jailed for more than six years.

Andrew Waghorn,31, was having consensual sex with his victim at a hotel in Dundee in early 2020.

The High Court in Dundee heard last year how he then removed his condom without the woman’s consent.

The convicted domestic abuser then seized the woman’s hand and moved it away from her private parts before he started to have non-consensual sex.

Waghorn, of Dundee, is thought to be the second man in Scotland to be the subject of a “stealthing” prosecution – where a contraceptive is removed or not used without a person’s knowledge.

Last year “Brad Pitt body-double” Luke Ford, 35, from Stirling, was given 16 years for carrying out a string of attacks on women, which also included stealthing.

Luke Ford
Luke Ford. Image: Police Scotland

Waghorn was convicted of raping the two females, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following a trial in Dundee last year.

Sentence was deferred for the court to obtain reports on his background.

On Tuesday at the High Court in Edinburgh, he appeared before Lord Summers, who imposed a jail term of 73 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge referenced statements provided about Waghorn’s character.

He said: “I have to observe that the care and courtesy that you are apparently capable of was not extended to your two victims.”

Waghorn was found guilty by majority of raping his first victim in October 2014 at a country hotel in Fife.

The second rape – the stealthing attack – was at a hotel in Dundee in early 2020.

Following conviction, the court heard Waghorn had one previous conviction for a sinister 20-month course of domestic abuse, for which he was placed on a community payback order in 2022.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Neil Beardmore told the court his client had a good work record.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Archie Meekison
Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Tributes paid to Fife couple as killer driver jailed
John Forde
Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with 'sinister' letter opener
Michele Buckley
Dundee healthcare worker in boozy Christmas drink-drive crash
Lewis McConnell
Perth pizza shop predator from Dundee spared jail for grooming teenage girls
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Driving lesson disaster and feet in a sleeping bag
William Budge
Murder bid motorist fled to Fife after driving over wife
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
Rocky and Hooch
Court orders destruction of 'XL Bullies' after Dundee dog fight
The Station Hotel in Perth
Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault