Rapist jailed after ‘stealthing’ attack in Dundee hotel

A rapist from Dundee who subjected one of his victims to a sickening “stealthing” attack has been jailed for more than six years.

Andrew Waghorn,31, was having consensual sex with his victim at a hotel in Dundee in early 2020.

The High Court in Dundee heard last year how he then removed his condom without the woman’s consent.

The convicted domestic abuser then seized the woman’s hand and moved it away from her private parts before he started to have non-consensual sex.

Waghorn, of Dundee, is thought to be the second man in Scotland to be the subject of a “stealthing” prosecution – where a contraceptive is removed or not used without a person’s knowledge.

Last year “Brad Pitt body-double” Luke Ford, 35, from Stirling, was given 16 years for carrying out a string of attacks on women, which also included stealthing.

Waghorn was convicted of raping the two females, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following a trial in Dundee last year.

Sentence was deferred for the court to obtain reports on his background.

On Tuesday at the High Court in Edinburgh, he appeared before Lord Summers, who imposed a jail term of 73 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge referenced statements provided about Waghorn’s character.

He said: “I have to observe that the care and courtesy that you are apparently capable of was not extended to your two victims.”

Waghorn was found guilty by majority of raping his first victim in October 2014 at a country hotel in Fife.

The second rape – the stealthing attack – was at a hotel in Dundee in early 2020.

Following conviction, the court heard Waghorn had one previous conviction for a sinister 20-month course of domestic abuse, for which he was placed on a community payback order in 2022.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Neil Beardmore told the court his client had a good work record.

