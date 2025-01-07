Are there any St Johnstone loan players Simo Valakari should recall?

When St Johnstone last needed a mid-season squad overhaul, Callum Davidson made eight signings.

Saints only just clung on to their Premiership status in 2022 by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-offs.

Some new faces did their bit in that survival battle, with the likes of Melker Hallberg and Daniel Cleary contributing to the cause.

However, it was one of their own players, returning from a loan at Kilmarnock, who had by far the biggest impact.

Quite simply, without Callum Hendry’s goals, the Perth side would have been relegated.

The situation at McDiarmid Park is far worse three years later, with Saints now eight points adrift of 11th place in the table.

Simo Valakari has a huge recruitment job on his hands, with several signings essential.

Courier Sport assesses whether any players who were loaned out by his predecessor, Craig Levein, could help out as well.

Stevie May

When the three-time cup winner and club legend was allowed to leave McDiarmid in the summer, most people could understand Levein’s thinking.

Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form, Makenzie Kirk had been signed as cover/competition, Uche Ikpeazu was expected back well before the end of the calendar year and Nicky Clark was still viewed as an out-and-out centre forward.

How things have changed – and not for the better.

Kimpioka has lost his way and has told his manager he doesn’t want to discuss a contract extension, Sidibeh hasn’t scored since August and can’t be relied upon to get the team up the pitch, while nobody has a clue when, if ever, Saints fans will see Ikpeazu play for their team.

Clark has largely done well in a deeper, off the front, role and Kirk is further forward in his development than could have been hoped for but, viewed as a whole, Saints need at least one other central attacker.

May has played 22 games for Livi and scored eight goals.

You can guarantee he will consistently give the work-rate that ebbs and flows with Kimpioka and Sidibeh.

As it stands, that alone would improve this Saints team.

Verdict

On balance, the club should be looking forward and asking May to roll back the years, probably on limited game-time, wouldn’t achieve that.

Taylor Steven

The 20-year-old is the type of wide forward who thrives in the modern game.

In years gone by, his left foot would have led to a career on that side of the pitch but loans at East Fife, Alloa and now Cliftonville in Northern Ireland have helped Steven hone his craft on the opposite flank.

Cutting in off the right and scoring from outside the box has become a trademark goal.

His second of two against Loughall was very much in that bracket and earned him Cliftonville’s goal of the month for September award.

Valakari’s three predecessors – Davidson, Steven MacLean and Craig Levein – have all talked-up the steeliness of Steven’s character.

Alloa manager, Andy Graham, described him as “gallus”.

It will stick in the mind of Saints fans that, as a teenager, he produced an excellent performance off the bench in a shambolic defeat to Ross County at the start of last season while senior pros toiled badly around him.

That’s the sort of character Valakari needs just now.

The benefit of recalling Steven, who is under contract beyond the summer, is that the head coach would get a chance to have a good look at him with a view to deciding whether he is likely to be an asset in the Championship, should Saints end up there.

Verdict

Bring him back.

Dare Olufunwa and Connor Smith

The duo left for Hamilton, with the former’s deal only running until this month and the latter’s until the end of the season.

Both had left Perth before Valakari replaced Levein.

Given Saints are currently short of centre-backs, with Lewis Neilson and Kyle Cameron leaving, Olufunwa could provide cover in the short-term.

He hasn’t been able to secure a regular place in the Accies starting line-up, though, so thinking that could change at McDiarmid feels far-fetched.

Smith has been a firm fixture in John Rankin’s side and has done well.

It’s possible that Valakari might want to put the former Hearts midfielder under the McDiarmid training ground microscope.

Like Smith, Sven Sprangler was surplus to requirements under Levein and look at him now.

With Fran Franczak grasping his opportunity, however, I don’t see that happening.

Verdict

It would be better for Smith and Saints to let him stay at Hamilton and Olufunwa to find regular football elsewhere.