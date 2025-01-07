Are there any St Johnstone loan players Simo Valakari should recall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Are there any St Johnstone loan players Simo Valakari should recall?

The Perth club need all the help they can get.

St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

When St Johnstone last needed a mid-season squad overhaul, Callum Davidson made eight signings.

Saints only just clung on to their Premiership status in 2022 by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-offs.

Some new faces did their bit in that survival battle, with the likes of Melker Hallberg and Daniel Cleary contributing to the cause.

However, it was one of their own players, returning from a loan at Kilmarnock, who had by far the biggest impact.

Quite simply, without Callum Hendry’s goals, the Perth side would have been relegated.

Callum Hendry waves to the fans after helping keep St Johnstone in the Premiership.
Callum Hendry waves to the fans after helping keep St Johnstone in the Premiership. Image: SNS.

The situation at McDiarmid Park is far worse three years later, with Saints now eight points adrift of 11th place in the table.

Simo Valakari has a huge recruitment job on his hands, with several signings essential.

Courier Sport assesses whether any players who were loaned out by his predecessor, Craig Levein, could help out as well.

Stevie May

When the three-time cup winner and club legend was allowed to leave McDiarmid in the summer, most people could understand Levein’s thinking.

Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form, Makenzie Kirk had been signed as cover/competition, Uche Ikpeazu was expected back well before the end of the calendar year and Nicky Clark was still viewed as an out-and-out centre forward.

How things have changed – and not for the better.

Kimpioka has lost his way and has told his manager he doesn’t want to discuss a contract extension, Sidibeh hasn’t scored since August and can’t be relied upon to get the team up the pitch, while nobody has a clue when, if ever, Saints fans will see Ikpeazu play for their team.

Clark has largely done well in a deeper, off the front, role and Kirk is further forward in his development than could have been hoped for but, viewed as a whole, Saints need at least one other central attacker.

Stevie May during a St Johnstone training session.
Stevie May. Image: SNS.

May has played 22 games for Livi and scored eight goals.

You can guarantee he will consistently give the work-rate that ebbs and flows with Kimpioka and Sidibeh.

As it stands, that alone would improve this Saints team.

Verdict

On balance, the club should be looking forward and asking May to roll back the years, probably on limited game-time, wouldn’t achieve that.

Taylor Steven

The 20-year-old is the type of wide forward who thrives in the modern game.

In years gone by, his left foot would have led to a career on that side of the pitch but loans at East Fife, Alloa and now Cliftonville in Northern Ireland have helped Steven hone his craft on the opposite flank.

Cutting in off the right and scoring from outside the box has become a trademark goal.

His second of two against Loughall was very much in that bracket and earned him Cliftonville’s goal of the month for September award.

Valakari’s three predecessors – Davidson, Steven MacLean and Craig Levein – have all talked-up the steeliness of Steven’s character.

Alloa manager, Andy Graham, described him as “gallus”.

St Johnstone's Taylor Steven on loan at Alloa last season.
St Johnstone’s Taylor Steven shone on loan for Alloa last season. Image: SNS

It will stick in the mind of Saints fans that, as a teenager, he produced an excellent performance off the bench in a shambolic defeat to Ross County at the start of last season while senior pros toiled badly around him.

That’s the sort of character Valakari needs just now.

The benefit of recalling Steven, who is under contract beyond the summer, is that the head coach would get a chance to have a good look at him with a view to deciding whether he is likely to be an asset in the Championship, should Saints end up there.

Verdict

Bring him back.

Dare Olufunwa and Connor Smith

The duo left for Hamilton, with the former’s deal only running until this month and the latter’s until the end of the season.

Both had left Perth before Valakari replaced Levein.

Given Saints are currently short of centre-backs, with Lewis Neilson and Kyle Cameron leaving, Olufunwa could provide cover in the short-term.

He hasn’t been able to secure a regular place in the Accies starting line-up, though, so thinking that could change at McDiarmid feels far-fetched.

Connor Smith warming up for a St Johnstone game.
Connor Smith. Image: SNS.

Smith has been a firm fixture in John Rankin’s side and has done well.

It’s possible that Valakari might want to put the former Hearts midfielder under the McDiarmid training ground microscope.

Like Smith, Sven Sprangler was surplus to requirements under Levein and look at him now.

With Fran Franczak grasping his opportunity, however, I don’t see that happening.

Verdict

It would be better for Smith and Saints to let him stay at Hamilton and Olufunwa to find regular football elsewhere.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic in action.
Bozo Mikulic: There is hope but St Johnstone need change
Dundee's Simon Murray scores to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Goalie situation shines light on club failings and recruitment…
St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic (left) and Nicky Clark after Saints conceded one of the goals.
Simo Valakari tried to speak to irate St Johnstone fans after 'catastrophic' loss to…
6
Jean-Paul Boetius in action for Mainz.
No St Johnstone signings for Dundee game as Dutch international linked to Perth club
Fran Franczak battles with Hibernian's Nicky Cadden.
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak will get better and better
Former St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron beats Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet to the ball.
Former St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron admits he has missed the EFL
St Johnstone transfer target Calvin Ramsay during a Scotland training session.
St Johnstone keen to sign Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay on loan
Nicky Clark gives a thumbs-up after St Johnstone's draw with Hibs.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A revival platform, Franczak going nowhere, good signs for…
St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron warming up in Aberdeen.
Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone loan set to end for Notts County man with move…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, at full-time after the draw against Hibs.
Simo Valakari sees a St Johnstone performance to build on as Perth boss gives…

Conversation