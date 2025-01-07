Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding

Former Dundee United footballer Archie Meekison has been fined after being caught speeding on the outskirts of the city.

Meekison, a former Scottish Schoolboys and Scotland under-21 squad member, clocked 61 miles per hour on a 50 mph stretch of the Kingsway on May 7 last year.

The 22-year-old player was fined £100 and had three points imposed on his licence at the city’s Justice of the Peace Court.

He was not present in court but fiscal depute Lissie Cook said Meekison had pled guilty by letter to speeding and had not confirmed a fixed penalty charge offered to him.

She said: “This was a safety camera unit case and took place at 6.20pm on 7 May 2024.

“The accused’s vehicle was detected travelling at 61 mph in a 50 mph zone.”

The court was told Meekison had no previous convictions and had moved to Ireland to pursue his career since the date of the incident.

He was given two months to pay the fine.

Meekison, who was part of the SFA Performance Programme while attached to Dundee United, made 19 appearances for the Tannadice club’s first team, scoring once.

He had loan periods at Cove Rangers, Spartans and Falkirk, before moving to the League of Ireland to play for Bohemians at the start of the season.

