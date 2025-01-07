Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding

Archie Meekison was clocked at above 60mph by a speed camera.

By Gordon Currie
Archie Meekison, who used to play for Dundee United, was caught speeding. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United footballer Archie Meekison has been fined after being caught speeding on the outskirts of the city.

Meekison, a former Scottish Schoolboys and Scotland under-21 squad member, clocked 61 miles per hour on a 50 mph stretch of the Kingsway on May 7 last year.

The 22-year-old player was fined £100 and had three points imposed on his licence at the city’s Justice of the Peace Court.

He was not present in court but fiscal depute Lissie Cook said Meekison had pled guilty by letter to speeding and had not confirmed a fixed penalty charge offered to him.

She said: “This was a safety camera unit case and took place at 6.20pm on 7 May 2024.

“The accused’s vehicle was detected travelling at 61 mph in a 50 mph zone.”

The court was told Meekison had no previous convictions and had moved to Ireland to pursue his career since the date of the incident.

He was given two months to pay the fine.

Meekison, who was part of the SFA Performance Programme while attached to Dundee United, made 19 appearances for the Tannadice club’s first team, scoring once.

He had loan periods at Cove Rangers, Spartans and Falkirk, before moving to the League of Ireland to play for Bohemians at the start of the season.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

