Will Uber come to Dundee this year?

The firm was granted a licence in June but so far, no taxis are operating.

Uber plans to launch in Dundee at the end of 2024.
Uber still plans to operate in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
By James Simpson

The future of Uber in Dundee remains unclear months after the firm was granted a licence to run in the city.

Councillors approved the global taxi giant’s plans to operate an office from the Flour Mill complex in the city centre in June last year.

The firm then said it hoped to be up and running later in 2024.

However, Uber is still not operating in the city – despite the app appearing to show you can order one of its vehicles.

The Courier looks at the latest on Uber coming to Dundee, including an update from the company.

Why is Uber not yet operating in Dundee?

Uber has failed to respond to several requests from The Courier for an update in recent months.

However, pressed on the matter this week, a spokesperson told us the firm is still in the process of recruiting drivers – but did not elaborate on this.

The firm insists it is still committed to coming to Dundee.

The spokesperson added: “We are pleased to have been granted a licence to operate in Dundee, which will help boost earning opportunities for drivers, provide passengers with greater transport options across the city and support the local economy.”

If Uber does eventually start operating in Dundee, expect limited publicity – the firm launched in Aberdeen last year to little fanfare.

What happens when you try to book an Uber in Dundee?

The Uber app gives the appearance of letting customers book a taxi in Dundee.

It shows a user’s location and allows them to select a destination.

Once entered, the app even shows how much it is likely to cost to get an Uber for that journey using the most common UberX option.

However, the app then spends several minutes trying to find a driver, telling the user it is “busier than usual”.

The message to Uber app users when they try to book a taxi in Dundee.
The message to Uber app users when they try to book a taxi in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

After the pick-up time is pushed back, the app eventually says that UberX is not available.

A message adds: “Sorry, there are no drivers available.

“Please try again in a moment or request a different trip.”

However, the same thing happens again if you try to book another journey.

Although the cost is displayed, the app does not charge the user for the trip.

Users in other areas like Stirling have had a similar experience with the Uber app.

What is Dundee City Council saying about Uber?

The local authority says it will not comment on Uber coming to Dundee as it is a matter for the company.

Licensing convener Stewart Hunter has also told The Courier he has not heard any more about Uber since the licence was approved.

He did say the firm were aware of a possible shortage of private plates due to an overprovision of private hire cabs.

He said: “When Uber were granted a license this was raised with them at the meeting.

“They were relaxed about it and were confident in their business model.”

What are taxi drivers saying?

Chris Elder, who represents several current taxi drivers through Unite the Union, says he too has heard “nothing more” about when Uber will start running in Dundee – “aside from a few customers asking”.

He said: “Customers have told me they have attempted to use the app and the vehicles haven’t turned up.”

Mr Elder believes recruitment could be a challenge for Uber.

Chris Elder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “There was a recent survey conducted which illustrated that Dundee already has an overprovision of private hire cabs.

“Due to the possibility of no further car plates for private hire being available, Uber are depending on current drivers or operators going with them.

“I’m finding it hard to see drivers potentially moving to Uber to pick up dribs and drabs.”

Conversation