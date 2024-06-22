Uber in Dundee: Everything we know so far

Global taxi giant Uber is set to start operating in Dundee.

Councillors have approved a licence application by the firm to run in the city for the first time.

The company will have an office base at the Flour Mill complex on Commercial Street.

As interest in Uber’s arrival in Dundee builds, we look at everything we know so far about the firm’s plans.

What is Uber and how does it work?

Uber is a taxi service based entirely on an app – so the company’s vehicles will not be seen on ranks.

Customers use the app to enter details of their journey.

Pick-up and drop-off points can be entered by either typing in an address or using a cursor to pinpoint it on a map.

The app then calculates a fare and shows how long it will take for the nearest taxi to arrive to collect them.

Once the journey has been confirmed, Uber drivers in the area can choose to accept the job – though they are not obliged to.

The service is entirely cashless, with all payments – including tips – paid through the customer’s Uber account.

Users can also find out the make and model of the vehicle they are using, their driver’s first name and the driver’s rating from fellow customers.

When will Uber start operating in Dundee?

Uber has yet to confirm a launch date in Dundee.

However, the firm says it hopes to start operating later this year.

What is Uber’s pricing structure?

Uber has a dynamic pricing algorithm which adjusts fares based on several factors including time, distance and the level of demand at that time.

This can lead to a surge in prices during busy periods such as Friday and Saturday nights, and large events.

Uber says dynamic pricing helps ensure there are always enough drivers to handle ride requests.

The price of an Uber also depends on the ride option.

What ride options does Uber have?

When booking a trip with Uber, several ride options can be made available to the customer, depending on the types of vehicles nearby.

Some of the most common ride options are:

UberX – the most common and basic ride option

– the most common and basic ride option UberXL – rides for groups of up to six

– rides for groups of up to six Comfort – newer cars with extra legroom

– newer cars with extra legroom Exec – high-end cars with top-rated drivers

How many taxis will Uber have in Dundee?

The size of Uber’s fleet in Dundee has yet to be confirmed.

However, the firm is aiming to launch with between 40 and 50 drivers in Aberdeen – which is about 75% bigger than Dundee based on population.

Will you be able to use Uber outside Dundee?

The Courier has asked Uber to explain what the rules will be around hiring taxis to travel to or from Dundee from outside the city boundaries.

Can anyone become an Uber driver?

Anyone over the age of 21 can apply to become an Uber driver through the driver app.

However, drivers will also require to be vetted by Dundee City Council.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who convenes the council’s licensing committee, insists Uber drivers will face the same scrutiny as any other taxi workers after some locals expressed concerns about safety checks.

How will Dundee’s existing taxi trade be affected by Uber?

Views are mixed among members of the public and existing taxi drivers about how Uber will impact on the existing trade.

Some locals believe it will ensure better availability of taxis, with complaints of a lack of available vehicles at times or bookings not being met.

However, existing taxi drivers have concerns surrounding cross-border hiring, premium charges and the cut of fares the company will take from drivers.

The Courier has examined whether Dundee is ready to welcome Uber.