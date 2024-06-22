Uber in Dundee: Everything we know so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Uber in Dundee: Everything we know so far

A closer look at the start date, pricing, how it works and more.

By Andrew Robson
Uber plans to launch in Dundee at the end of 2024.
Uber is coming to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

Global taxi giant Uber is set to start operating in Dundee.

Councillors have approved a licence application by the firm to run in the city for the first time.

The company will have an office base at the Flour Mill complex on Commercial Street.

As interest in Uber’s arrival in Dundee builds, we look at everything we know so far about the firm’s plans.

What is Uber and how does it work?

Uber is a taxi service based entirely on an app – so the company’s vehicles will not be seen on ranks.

Customers use the app to enter details of their journey.

Pick-up and drop-off points can be entered by either typing in an address or using a cursor to pinpoint it on a map.

The app then calculates a fare and shows how long it will take for the nearest taxi to arrive to collect them.

Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence.
Customers book an Uber taxi using the app. Image: Shutterstock

Once the journey has been confirmed, Uber drivers in the area can choose to accept the job – though they are not obliged to.

The service is entirely cashless, with all payments – including tips – paid through the customer’s Uber account.

Users can also find out the make and model of the vehicle they are using, their driver’s first name and the driver’s rating from fellow customers.

When will Uber start operating in Dundee?

Uber has yet to confirm a launch date in Dundee.

However, the firm says it hopes to start operating later this year.

What is Uber’s pricing structure?

Uber has a dynamic pricing algorithm which adjusts fares based on several factors including time, distance and the level of demand at that time.

This can lead to a surge in prices during busy periods such as Friday and Saturday nights, and large events.

Uber says dynamic pricing helps ensure there are always enough drivers to handle ride requests.

The price of an Uber also depends on the ride option.

What ride options does Uber have?

When booking a trip with Uber, several ride options can be made available to the customer, depending on the types of vehicles nearby.

Uber vehicle types vary. Image: Shutterstock

Some of the most common ride options are:

  • UberX – the most common and basic ride option
  • UberXL – rides for groups of up to six
  • Comfort – newer cars with extra legroom
  • Exec – high-end cars with top-rated drivers

How many taxis will Uber have in Dundee?

The size of Uber’s fleet in Dundee has yet to be confirmed.

However, the firm is aiming to launch with between 40 and 50 drivers in Aberdeen – which is about 75% bigger than Dundee based on population.

Will you be able to use Uber outside Dundee?

The Courier has asked Uber to explain what the rules will be around hiring taxis to travel to or from Dundee from outside the city boundaries.

Can anyone become an Uber driver?

Anyone over the age of 21 can apply to become an Uber driver through the driver app.

However, drivers will also require to be vetted by Dundee City Council.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who convenes the council’s licensing committee, insists Uber drivers will face the same scrutiny as any other taxi workers after some locals expressed concerns about safety checks.

Uber drivers will face the same checks as existing Dundee taxi drivers.

How will Dundee’s existing taxi trade be affected by Uber?

Views are mixed among members of the public and existing taxi drivers about how Uber will impact on the existing trade.

Some locals believe it will ensure better availability of taxis, with complaints of a lack of available vehicles at times or bookings not being met.

However, existing taxi drivers have concerns surrounding cross-border hiring, premium charges and the cut of fares the company will take from drivers.

The Courier has examined whether Dundee is ready to welcome Uber.

More from Dundee

Black Sheep Coffee in Aberdeen's Union Square.
Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date of its first Dundee cafe
4
Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 38, arrested after £6k of cannabis found in Dundee property
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…
Lochee Community Larder.
Dundee foodbanks could run rent free under new plans
Graduates celebrate at Dundee University's inspiring 2024 graduation ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of Dundee University summer graduations 2024
Mills Observatory.
Closure threatened Mills Observatory secures five-figure funding
5
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered despite being blocked only…
Gary Ellis is walking at hospital as he recovers from his crash in Germany. Image: Gary Ellis
VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash
Fintryside in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged after police find £70k of drugs in Dundee raids
Russell Gray
Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee

Conversation