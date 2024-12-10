Dundee man guilty of raping two women in hotels six years apart

A Dundee man is behind bars after being convicted of raping two different women six years apart.

Andrew Waghorn stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and denied the serious sexual assaults.

A jury of 14 found the 31-year-old, of Thorter Row in Dundee, guilty by majority of both rapes.

Waghorn was locked up and placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing in the new year.

Hotel assaults

Waghorn was found guilty of raping his first victim in October 2014 at a stately country hotel in Fife.

He was also convicted of a second rape carried out at a hotel in Dundee in early 2020.

At the time, they had been having consensual, protected sex but he was found to have removed a condom without her consent.

He then seized the woman’s hand and moved it away from her private parts and raped her.

Previous domestic abuse

The court heard Waghorn had one previous conviction – a course of domestic abuse.

In 2022, he was placed on a community payback order in connection with the abuse, which took place across Dundee and spanned from November 2018 until July 2020.

During this period, Waghorn struggled with the woman and repeatedly took possession of her phone, preventing her from contacting her mother.

He repeatedly struck doors and caused a door to strike her, took possession of a knife and threatened to self-harm.

He also restrained her while in possession of a knife.

Waghorn monitored the woman’s movements and instructed her not to speak to others.

His abuse included repeatedly phoning her, leaving voicemails and sending texts, repeatedly threatening her and repeatedly threatening to self-harm.

He repeatedly attended and loitered outside her workplace, her home and the home of one of her friends.

Waghorn also repeatedly approached her and demanded she enter a vehicle with him, repeatedly tried to enter her vehicle while she was in it and punched the window. He also followed her in a vehicle.

Bail refused

Lord Summers deferred sentencing on the rapes until January 7 at the High Court in Edinburgh and ordered a social work report.

Waghorn’s defence counsel Neil Beardmore acknowledged his client would then be jailed but asked for bail to be continued while reports were compiled.

However judge Lord Summers refused the motion and remanded Waghorn.

He said: “You must appreciate in light of the gravity of the convictions that you’ve now been found guilty of, you can expect a lengthy custodial sentence.”

