Petition to save Stirling music tuition gains 1,400 signatures in first day

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition calling for Stirling Council to protect school music tuition in the area.

Started by Juliet Howden, the petition comes after the local authority proposed changing the music tuition service currently offered in both primary and secondary schools in the Stirling area in order to save £250,000.

It’s just one of many suggested possible cuts to public services, intended to save £2.6m of council money in the 2025-26 financial year.

Locals have been given until February 2 to have their say on the proposed cuts, and can communicate their feelings directly to the council on the matter.

Writing on the petition’s Change.org web page, Ms Howden said: “If approved by councillors, this would effectively mean the end of over sixty years of instrumental and vocal teaching in primary and secondary schools across the council area.

“Opportunities for young people to participate in local authority youth orchestras, bands, choirs and other ensembles would also be lost, and only a much restricted and reduced offer to pupils wishing to sit SQA music exams would be available in Stirling’s schools.”

Launched on January 6, the petition has already gained more than 1,400 signatures (at the time of writing) and many supportive comments.

Current students and parents of pupils who have benefitted from learning to play a musical instrument at a Stirling school in the past implored the council to scrap the proposed changes.

‘Music improves learning, confidence and mental health’

Ms Howden argued: “Independent academic research has proven that children receiving instrumental or vocal lessons display heightened literacy, numeracy and social skills.

“They also gain greater confidence and resilience through their learning.

“All of these things have a positive effect on young peoples’ mental health.”

Withdrawing funds of £214,000 for school counselling is also among Stirling Council’s suggested ways to make budget savings.

If agreed to, this would mean that no mental health or wellbeing counselling would be offered in Stirling’s seven secondary schools.

Stirling Council has been approached for comment.

Stirling Council area residents can directly respond to budget cut proposals online

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook