Petition to save Stirling music tuition gains 1,400 signatures in first day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Petition to save Stirling music tuition gains 1,400 signatures in first day

The plea urges Stirling Council to "reconsider and withdraw this damaging and ill-conceived proposal."

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council proposes cutting £250,000 from its budget for school music lessons. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Council proposes cutting £250,000 from its budget for school music lessons. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition calling for Stirling Council to protect school music tuition in the area.

Started by Juliet Howden, the petition comes after the local authority proposed changing the music tuition service currently offered in both primary and secondary schools in the Stirling area in order to save £250,000.

It’s just one of many suggested possible cuts to public services, intended to save £2.6m of council money in the 2025-26 financial year.

Locals have been given until February 2 to have their say on the proposed cuts, and can communicate their feelings directly to the council on the matter.

Writing on the petition’s Change.org web page, Ms Howden said: “If approved by councillors, this would effectively mean the end of over sixty years of instrumental and vocal teaching in primary and secondary schools across the council area.

“Opportunities for young people to participate in local authority youth orchestras, bands, choirs and other ensembles would also be lost, and only a much restricted and reduced offer to pupils wishing to sit SQA music exams would be available in Stirling’s schools.”

Members of the public are urging Stirling Council not to change its music tuition offering. Image: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Launched on January 6, the petition has already gained more than 1,400 signatures (at the time of writing) and many supportive comments.

Current students and parents of pupils who have benefitted from learning to play a musical instrument at a Stirling school in the past implored the council to scrap the proposed changes.

‘Music improves learning, confidence and mental health’

Ms Howden argued: “Independent academic research has proven that children receiving instrumental or vocal lessons display heightened literacy, numeracy and social skills.

“They also gain greater confidence and resilience through their learning.

“All of these things have a positive effect on young peoples’ mental health.”

The petitioner argues that learning to play an instrument has many benefits for young people, far beyond music. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Withdrawing funds of £214,000 for school counselling is also among Stirling Council’s suggested ways to make budget savings.

If agreed to, this would mean that no mental health or wellbeing counselling would be offered in Stirling’s seven secondary schools.

Stirling Council has been approached for comment.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Several police cars and an ambulance attending an incident in Menzieshill.
Officers with torches outside Dundee flats as 6 police cars and ambulance called to…
YouTuber Dom at Dundee Airport
YouTuber rates Dundee Airport as 'Scotland's most underrated airport'
Councillors Brian Boyd and David Cheape next to the bridge.
Petition to replace Carnoustie's railway footbridge after demolition confirmed
2
Birnie and Gaddon Lochs in Fife.
Public told not to feed birds at Fife nature reserve after avian flu outbreak
Stirling Council proposes cutting £250,000 from its budget for school music lessons. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision
5
Stirling Council proposes cutting £250,000 from its budget for school music lessons. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Lost the lot and a trashed house
RNLI Arbroath was called to assist after a kite surfer got into difficulty
Person rescued from the water at Carnoustie
Stirling Council proposes cutting £250,000 from its budget for school music lessons. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Council urged to refund taxpayers over reduced festive bin collections
Forthbank Nursing Home in Stirling.
Stirling nursing home resident suffered head injuries and broken ribs after 'failings' by carers
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil

Conversation