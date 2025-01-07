Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision

The application is not on the agenda for the next scheduled planning committee meeting meaning the earliest a decision will likely be made is now February.

By Laura Devlin
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
The wait for a decision on Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown Park is set to continue despite John Nelms’ hope a determination would be made this month.

The Dark Blues chief previously said he was hopeful the application could be heard by Dundee City Council in January.

The fate of the planning in principle application lies with the local authority’s planning committee, who are scheduled to meet on Monday January 13.

However, the Camperdown stadium plan is not on the agenda for this meeting.

The next meeting of the planning committee is scheduled for February 10 – almost a year to the day since the application was first submitted to the council.

And it is unlikely a decision on the development will be made before this date.

The council’s own determination deadline is listed on the application as June 7 2024.

‘We’re trying to get things moving’

The club are hoping to build a 12,500 seater stadium on the outskirts of Camperdown Park.

If approved, the development could also include a hotel, up to 183 homes and a crematorium.

Speaking to the media in November, John Nelms admitted there had been some frustration at the length of time it was taking for a decision to be made.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“I think everybody that’s going through the process in Scotland is frustrated,” he said.

“We’re not unique in that manner. We’re trying to get things moving, we’re impatient.”

Asked when work could realistically start on the new stadium if approved, Nelms said late this year was a possibility.

He added: “I think that you will see, if we get a positive outcome in January, you will see things starting to happen on site third, fourth quarter of next year (2025).”

Nelms also said that he and Dundee FC owner Tim Keyes remained “committed” to the new stadium and said “no red flags” had come up during the planning process.

Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
A concourse outside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Concerns raised over development impact

However, a number of local groups have raised concerns about the proposed location for the development.

This includes Campy Growers, a food growing collective based in the former council site at the south of Camperdown Country Park.

The group say they are “very concerned” about what they say is a “seriously deleterious effect on biodiversity in the park”.

Dundee Civic Trust has also lodged an objection to the plans, saying parking, access to the stadium complex and traffic safety on the Kingsway are all issues to be considered.

