Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision

The wait for a decision on Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown Park is set to continue despite John Nelms’ hope a determination would be made this month.

The Dark Blues chief previously said he was hopeful the application could be heard by Dundee City Council in January.

The fate of the planning in principle application lies with the local authority’s planning committee, who are scheduled to meet on Monday January 13.

However, the Camperdown stadium plan is not on the agenda for this meeting.

The next meeting of the planning committee is scheduled for February 10 – almost a year to the day since the application was first submitted to the council.

And it is unlikely a decision on the development will be made before this date.

The council’s own determination deadline is listed on the application as June 7 2024.

‘We’re trying to get things moving’

The club are hoping to build a 12,500 seater stadium on the outskirts of Camperdown Park.

If approved, the development could also include a hotel, up to 183 homes and a crematorium.

Speaking to the media in November, John Nelms admitted there had been some frustration at the length of time it was taking for a decision to be made.

“I think everybody that’s going through the process in Scotland is frustrated,” he said.

“We’re not unique in that manner. We’re trying to get things moving, we’re impatient.”

Asked when work could realistically start on the new stadium if approved, Nelms said late this year was a possibility.

He added: “I think that you will see, if we get a positive outcome in January, you will see things starting to happen on site third, fourth quarter of next year (2025).”

Nelms also said that he and Dundee FC owner Tim Keyes remained “committed” to the new stadium and said “no red flags” had come up during the planning process.

Concerns raised over development impact

However, a number of local groups have raised concerns about the proposed location for the development.

This includes Campy Growers, a food growing collective based in the former council site at the south of Camperdown Country Park.

The group say they are “very concerned” about what they say is a “seriously deleterious effect on biodiversity in the park”.

Dundee Civic Trust has also lodged an objection to the plans, saying parking, access to the stadium complex and traffic safety on the Kingsway are all issues to be considered.