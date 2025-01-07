Dundee husband and wife electrical company enjoy rapid expansion

A Dundee electrical company run by a husband and wife team has enjoyed rapid growth, trebling their team and taking on two apprentices in two years.

IT Group Electrical was founded in 2023 by Ryan and Nicola McCabe.

Ryan had spent the best part of 10 years working offshore, but found the lifestyle and constant time away from his wife and three children difficult to balance.

He then decided to set-out for himself, before Nicola left her job to take on the role of operations manager using her own extensive experience.

They now have a team of six hardworking and dedicated engineers, and are attempting to corner the “niche” electrical compliance market.

IT Group Electrical growth

Nicola explains how the company has continued its expansion by working with private landlords and letting agencies and being a “one-stop shop” for electrical and compliance services.

They have built the company on the back of numerous recommendations and word of mouth, as well as building on reputation for customer service and expertise, Nicola said.

“Ryan had been working offshore for around a decade,” she said.

“We’ve got three kids, so he decided he had enough of that lifestyle and started doing electrical work here and there.

“He decided to go into business for himself two years past January. Within six months, we had grown to a team of six.

“Things were just so busy. We took on an apprentice, then we took on two electricians.

“Everything was just going in the right direction and then I decided to leave my job to take on the operations.

“Then we took on another apprentice who had originally come for work experience but showed he was a natural and interested in learning the trade.

“So that’s how we become a team of six within six months.

“And since then we’ve just been on a constant growth trajectory.

“Our niche is that we offer landlord packages. Rather than them having four or five different people going into a flat to carry out these jobs we offer a ‘one-stop shop’.

“And of course we have our electrical side too.”

Potential northern expansion

Nicola added that the majority of their work takes place in Dundee and Perth, but the company has one eye on the future and is considering expanding north to Aberdeen.

“A lot of the agents and landlords are in Dundee and Perth and we cover a 40-mile radius,” she said.

“We don’t go up as far as Aberdeen at the moment, but we are starting to branch out and that’s we our growth areas are going to be.

“It’s just about getting ourselves noticed, getting our name out there and slowly and surely we are getting in with the letting agents.

“We’ve been really lucky. It’s very challenging running your own business, but there’s a lot of work out there.”