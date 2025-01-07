Dundee husband and wife electrical company enjoy rapid expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee husband and wife electrical company enjoy rapid expansion

Ryan and Nicola McCabe's company grew to six staff in six months.

By Paul Malik
Ryan and Nicola McCabe, owners of IT Group Electrical Services. Image: Supplied.
Ryan and Nicola McCabe, owners of IT Group Electrical Services. Image: Supplied.

A Dundee electrical company run by a husband and wife team has enjoyed rapid growth, trebling their team and taking on two apprentices in two years.

IT Group Electrical was founded in 2023 by Ryan and Nicola McCabe.

Ryan had spent the best part of 10 years working offshore, but found the lifestyle and constant time away from his wife and three children difficult to balance.

He then decided to set-out for himself, before Nicola left her job to take on the role of operations manager using her own extensive experience.

They now have a team of six hardworking and dedicated engineers, and are attempting to corner the “niche” electrical compliance market.

IT Group Electrical growth

Nicola explains how the company has continued its expansion by working with private landlords and letting agencies and being a “one-stop shop” for electrical and compliance services.

They have built the company on the back of numerous recommendations and word of mouth, as well as building on reputation for customer service and expertise, Nicola said.

“Ryan had been working offshore for around a decade,” she said.

“We’ve got three kids, so he decided he had enough of that lifestyle and started doing electrical work here and there.

“He decided to go into business for himself two years past January. Within six months, we had grown to a team of six.

“Things were just so busy. We took on an apprentice, then we took on two electricians.

Ryan and Nicola McCabe with the IT Group Electrical Services team at Camperdown Park. Image: Supplied

“Everything was just going in the right direction and then I decided to leave my job to take on the operations.

“Then we took on another apprentice who had originally come for work experience but showed he was a natural and interested in learning the trade.

“So that’s how we become a team of six within six months.

“And since then we’ve just been on a constant growth trajectory.

“Our niche is that we offer landlord packages. Rather than them having four or five different people going into a flat to carry out these jobs we offer a ‘one-stop shop’.

“And of course we have our electrical side too.”

Potential northern expansion

Nicola added that the majority of their work takes place in Dundee and Perth, but the company has one eye on the future and is considering expanding north to Aberdeen.

“A lot of the agents and landlords are in Dundee and Perth and we cover a 40-mile radius,” she said.

“We don’t go up as far as Aberdeen at the moment, but we are starting to branch out and that’s we our growth areas are going to be.

“It’s just about getting ourselves noticed, getting our name out there and slowly and surely we are getting in with the letting agents.

“We’ve been really lucky. It’s very challenging running your own business, but there’s a lot of work out there.”

More from Business

Aviva's Perth offices.
Perth Aviva jobs concern as insurance firm plans workforce cuts
DC Thomson's main offices at Meadowside in Dundee.
Jump in profits for Dundee media group DC Thomson
Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
EXCLUSIVE: Directors agree £8.3m dividend payment before closing Angus business
7
Charlie Taylor, owner of Charlie Taylor hair & beauty salon in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside salon owner Charlie Taylor to stop employing apprentices after minimum wage increase
22
The Murray Place storefront.
Stirling building which previously sold for £4.7m available for just £289,000
Project Safe Haven HMS Unicorn visitor centre plans. Image: LDN Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s HMS Unicorn and the £30 million race against time to save Scotland’s…
11
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
Will house prices in Tayside and Fife rise or fall in 2025?
Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke. Image: Elliott Cansfield/ DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee's Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym on the martial art's popularity surge
Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House in St Andrews.
Five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House reveals opening date
The Murray Place storefront.
8 empty units in Stirling city centre and what's planned for them

Conversation