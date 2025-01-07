Public told not to feed birds at Fife nature reserve after avian flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public told not to feed birds at Fife nature reserve after avian flu outbreak

A number of swans have died at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs in North East Fife.

By Ellidh Aitken
Birnie and Gaddon Lochs in Fife.
The outbreak has been confirmed at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs. Image: Google Street View

Members of the public have been told not to feed birds at a Fife nature reserve after an outbreak of avian flu.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust says several infected swans have died at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs in North East Fife.

Visitors to the nature reserve near Collessie, close to Fife Zoo, are being not to feed birds at the site due to the outbreak.

The entrance to Birnie and Gaddon Lochs. Image: Google Street View

Avian flu, also referred to as bird flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds.

In rare cases it can affect humans.

Bird flu warning at Fife nature reserve as ‘a number of swans’ die

A post on the trust’s Facebook page said: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) has been confirmed at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs, with a number of swans succumbing to the disease.

“Bird flu mostly spreads from bird to bird through direct or indirect contact with infected saliva, nasal secretions, or droppings, as well as through predation/scavenging.

“We would ask that members of the public do not feed the birds on site, as this encourages the birds to congregate together.”

A number of swans have died at the nature reserve. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Visitors have also been told to keep dogs on leads and avoid picking up or touching dead or sick wild birds, bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with bird droppings.

Any dead wild birds can be reported online.

Birnie and Gaddon Lochs were excavated during the 1980s and 1990s as sand and gravel quarries.

Since then they have been restored to provide a home for various bird and plant species.

