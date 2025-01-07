Petition to replace Carnoustie’s railway footbridge after demolition confirmed

A petition has been launched to replace the Carnoustie railway footbridge after plans were announced to demolish it.

The railway footbridge linking Park Avenue to Links Parade is set to be demolished due to the “potential risk” posed by the structure.

Network Rail advised the bridge be taken down because “it is beyond economical repair.”

Removal work is expected to be complete by January 24.

In response, a Carnoustie family has launched an online petition urging Network Rail to build a new bridge in its place.

The campaign has received the backing of three local councillors.

Petition launched to replace Carnoustie footbridge

Emma Robinson and her son Bruno are urging Network Rail to build a new bridge once demolition is complete.

Their change.org petition was set up on Friday.

“The bridge is very important to me and my family,” Emma said.

“There’s always people using it.

“When you’re at the top you get a really nice view and you can watch for the trains going past.”

“The bridge is an important part of Carnoustie’s infrastructure,” Bruno added.

“It makes both the beach and the leisure centre more accessible.

“I really miss being able to use it.”

‘Alternative underpasses unsafe or too narrow’ says Angus councillor

Angus councillors were informed of Network Rail’s plans to remove the bridge on December 23.

Pedestrians can still cross the railway in Carnoustie at the Ferrier Street underbridge and the Fox Street underpass.

But Councillors David Cheape, Mark McDonald, and Brian Boyd all support the petition to replace the crossing.

David told The Courier: “It seems it is Network Rail’s intent to close yet another access route across the railway, having already done so in two other locations in Carnoustie despite public opposition.

“Once the bridge is removed they plan on issuing a stopping up notice to permanently close any access from Park Avenue.

“However, this can only be done after consultation and we would urge the public to respond to the consultation and record their discontent formally.

“Comments on Facebook won’t do it or be officially recorded.

“We expect that the consultation will come back with a total in favour of replacing the bridge, especially after the loss of the Anderson Street crossing that people are still furious about.

“The alternative underpasses are either unsafe, as pavements are too narrow for the likes of a pram or wheelchair, or they are sub-standard.

“We need to defend the right of full and safe access for all to our links and sea shore.

“Given the importance of Carnoustie Golf Links to tourism in Angus, how do we promote the ‘jewel in Angus’s crown’ when we would have such poor access to it?

“We will campaign within Angus Council and beyond to replace this bridge.”

‘Discussing future infrastructure’ says Angus Council

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Angus Council understands that Network Rail’s assessment of the condition of the current bridge requires its urgent removal on safety grounds.

“Thereafter, we are seeking to discuss future infrastructure requirements with Network Rail.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We understand the inconvenience the closure of the bridge will cause to some residents, but the condition of the structure means it is the only option.

“We are currently working to assess next steps for the location.”