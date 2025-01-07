Petition to replace Carnoustie’s railway footbridge after demolition confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petition to replace Carnoustie’s railway footbridge after demolition confirmed

"We need to defend the right of full and safe access for all to our links and sea shore."

By Lucy Scarlett
Councillors Brian Boyd and David Cheape next to the bridge.
Brian Boyd (left) and David Cheape (right) are two of the councillors backing the bid for a replacement bridge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A petition has been launched to replace the Carnoustie railway footbridge after plans were announced to demolish it.

The railway footbridge linking Park Avenue to Links Parade is set to be demolished due to the “potential risk” posed by the structure.

Network Rail advised the bridge be taken down because “it is beyond economical repair.”

Removal work is expected to be complete by January 24.

In response, a Carnoustie family has launched an online petition urging Network Rail to build a new bridge in its place.

The campaign has received the backing of three local councillors.

Petition launched to replace Carnoustie footbridge

Emma Robinson and her son Bruno are urging Network Rail to build a new bridge once demolition is complete.

Their change.org petition was set up on Friday.

“The bridge is very important to me and my family,” Emma said.

“There’s always people using it.

“When you’re at the top you get a really nice view and you can watch for the trains going past.”

Bruno standing at Carnoustie Beach.
Bruno is determined to save the link between the town and Carnoustie Beach. Image: Supplied

“The bridge is an important part of Carnoustie’s infrastructure,” Bruno added.

“It makes both the beach and the leisure centre more accessible.

“I really miss being able to use it.”

‘Alternative underpasses unsafe or too narrow’ says Angus councillor

Angus councillors were informed of Network Rail’s plans to remove the bridge on December 23.

Pedestrians can still cross the railway in Carnoustie at the Ferrier Street underbridge and the Fox Street underpass.

But Councillors David Cheape, Mark McDonald, and Brian Boyd all support the petition to replace the crossing.

David told The Courier: “It seems it is Network Rail’s intent to close yet another access route across the railway, having already done so in two other locations in Carnoustie despite public opposition.

“Once the bridge is removed they plan on issuing a stopping up notice to permanently close any access from Park Avenue.

“However, this can only be done after consultation and we would urge the public to respond to the consultation and record their discontent formally.

“Comments on Facebook won’t do it or be officially recorded.

Underpass in Carnoustie is narrow.
The closest underpass available is not accessible for wheelchairs and prams. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We expect that the consultation will come back with a total in favour of replacing the bridge, especially after the loss of the Anderson Street crossing that people are still furious about.

“The alternative underpasses are either unsafe, as pavements are too narrow for the likes of a pram or wheelchair, or they are sub-standard.

“We need to defend the right of full and safe access for all to our links and sea shore.

“Given the importance of Carnoustie Golf Links to tourism in Angus, how do we promote the ‘jewel in Angus’s crown’ when we would have such poor access to it?

“We will campaign within Angus Council and beyond to replace this bridge.”

‘Discussing future infrastructure’ says Angus Council

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Angus Council understands that Network Rail’s assessment of the condition of the current bridge requires its urgent removal on safety grounds.

“Thereafter, we are seeking to discuss future infrastructure requirements with Network Rail.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We understand the inconvenience the closure of the bridge will cause to some residents, but the condition of the structure means it is the only option.

“We are currently working to assess next steps for the location.”

Conversation