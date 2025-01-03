Carnoustie railway footbridge to be demolished due to safety fears

A footbridge over the railway line in Carnoustie is set to be demolished over safety concerns.

The footbridge linking Park Avenue to Links Parade, near the leisure centre, will be removed in the coming weeks due to the “potential risk” posed by the structure.

Work to demolish the bridge is expected to be complete by January 24.

Carnoustie footbridge ‘beoynd economical repair’

An Angus Council statement said: “We have been advised by Network Rail that the footbridge that runs between Park Avenue and Links Parade will have to be removed for safety reasons.

“This is because a recent structural survey has shown that the bridge is beyond economical repair and poses a potential risk in its current condition.”

Preparation work at the bridge will take place throughout next week.

The structure will then be demolished between 10pm on Saturday January 11 and 6am on Monday January 13.

Removal and clean-up works are then planned to take place from January 13 until January 24.

Pedestrians can still cross the railway in Carnoustie at the Ferrier Street underbridge and the Fox Street underpass.

The statement added: “Network Rail has not yet confirmed whether a replacement bridge will be provided.

“The current structure must be removed on safety grounds, but once that urgent work is done, it intends to apply for the ‘stopping up’ of the footway, a process that will include consultation.”