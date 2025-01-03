Carnoustie railway footbridge to be demolished due to safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie railway footbridge to be demolished due to safety fears

The bridge "poses a potential risk in its current condition".

By Andrew Robson
The railway footbridge in Carnoustie from Park Avenue
The railway footbridge from Park Avenue. Image: Google Street View

A footbridge over the railway line in Carnoustie is set to be demolished over safety concerns.

The footbridge linking Park Avenue to Links Parade, near the leisure centre, will be removed in the coming weeks due to the “potential risk” posed by the structure.

Work to demolish the bridge is expected to be complete by January 24.

Carnoustie footbridge ‘beoynd economical repair’

An Angus Council statement said: “We have been advised by Network Rail that the footbridge that runs between Park Avenue and Links Parade will have to be removed for safety reasons.

“This is because a recent structural survey has shown that the bridge is beyond economical repair and poses a potential risk in its current condition.”

Preparation work at the bridge will take place throughout next week.

The Links Parade footbridge will be demolished.
The Links Parade footbridge will be demolished. Image: Google Street View

The structure will then be demolished between 10pm on Saturday January 11 and 6am on Monday January 13.

Removal and clean-up works are then planned to take place from January 13 until January 24.

Pedestrians can still cross the railway in Carnoustie at the Ferrier Street underbridge and the Fox Street underpass.

The statement added: “Network Rail has not yet confirmed whether a replacement bridge will be provided.

“The current structure must be removed on safety grounds, but once that urgent work is done, it intends to apply for the ‘stopping up’ of the footway, a process that will include consultation.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The Arbroath library galleries feature works by internationally-renowned Angus artists. Image: Angus Alive
Galleries close in first stage of £300,000 Arbroath library archives project
Two fire appliances attended the incident.
Drivers faced disruption on the A90 near North Water Bridge following vehicle fire
Man charged exposing Springfield Park, Arbroath.
Man, 22, charged with ‘exposing himself’ in Arbroath park
Dilapidated play equipment in the small park at Knowehead in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus still counting cost of 'savage' playpark cuts more than 10 years ago
5
Friends help each other to brave the cold! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Carnoustie dookers take the plunge for 2025
Arbroath New Year Dook for Cancer Research UK. Image: Paul Reid
Best shots from 2025 Arbroath New Year Dook
Balgay Church in Dundee is one of the sites on the market. Image: Church of Scotland
Full list of former church buildings being sold across Tayside and Fife
7
Strathmore JAC host a Hogmanay Tractor Run in aid of Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Strathmore JAC Hogmanay tractor run
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
7 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…

Conversation