Man, 23, taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Carnoustie

A 23-year-old man was treated for serious injuries after an alleged assault by two men in Carnoustie.

Another man, 30, did not require medical treatment after the incident.

The attack happened in Ferrier Street with the junction of Dundee Street at around 12.30am on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Police hunt for two men as 23-year-old treated for serious injuries

Police have described both suspects as being in their late teens to early 20s.

One is thought to have been wearing a dark long sleeve top, grey trousers and white trainers.

The second is said to be of slim build with short dark hair shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white socks and grey/black Nike trainers.

Detective Constable Euan Mitchell of CID said: “This assault left one of the victims with serious injuries.

“We know the area was busy at the time and I am asking anyone who witnessed the assault and has not already spoken to police to contact us.

“If you believe you could help our enquiries, call 101 quoting reference 0151 of 25 May, 2024.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”