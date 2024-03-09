Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry

Pitlochry is one of Scotland’s most popular tourist towns, and it’s not hard to see why.

Its bustling high street is a highlight on every tour bus itinerary. Its dam and fish ladder have been a staple of school trips for generations. And the surrounding countryside is enough to lift the most jaded spirits.

But Pitlochry is a pretty nice place to stay too.

Daisy Walker, 27, grew up in the Perthshire town and returned there after college.

She and her partner Liam Turnbull have been hard at work renovating the former Escape Route cafe in Pitlochry. And the couple will be opening it as Jessie’s Cafe any day now.

Inspired by her gran Jessie Scott, they plan to offer the best in home cooking and local produce, served with a smile.

Well, when you live in Pitlochry, there’s no shortage of things to be happy about, says Daisy.

1. Ben Vrackie

“I must have been about six months-old the first time I went up Ben Vrackie on my mum’s back and I’ve been going up there for my whole life,” says Daisy.

“It’s a fairly easy walk. There’s a loch about halfway up with lovely views.

“But if you keep following the path it will take you to the top.

“It gets a bit steep at points, but the view once you’re up there is well worth the effort.

“You can see Ben Vrackie from just about everywhere in Pitlochry. We can see if from the cafe, through the roofs of the houses and past the church, which is going to be pretty nice.

“It’s lovely on a summer night. When I talk to people about Pitlochry, it’s Ben Vrackie I’m thinking about.”

2. Loch Faskally

“We like to go paddle boarding,” says Daisy. “And Loch Faskally is a perfect spot.

“You can start right from the water’s edge and paddle all the way round.

“It’s lovely when it’s warm and the water’s still. And it’s a great place for beginners. Just watch out for the swans.

“It’s a really popular spot for swimming too. There’s a local wild swimming group who go there every week.

“I haven’t joined them yet. I’m not that brave. I’ll wait till it’s warmer.”

3. Moulin Inn

“The Moulin is my favourite pub,” says Daisy.

“It’s just outside Pitlochry technically, Moulin is a wee place in itself. But it’s just a short walk away. And it’s downhill all the way home.

“There’s an open fire so it’s really cosy on cold days. They do great food and drink and there’s always a lovely atmosphere.

“It’s just your classic traditional pub, we love it there.

“It opens on Christmas Day and you can be guaranteed that pretty much everyone you know will be there.”

4. Pitlochry Festival Theatre

“We are so lucky to have the theatre in Pitlochry,” says Daisy.

“It brings in a lot of people, which is great for the town. But it’s also a really big part of local life. There’s always something on.

“I remember trips with my mum and dad when I was little, and the pantomime and the drama club in the summer.

“I’ve been to some great gigs there. We saw Skerryvore a few years ago before they got really big.

“And loads of people enjoyed Sunshine On Leith at Christmas time.

“The theatre has just always been part of my life. But it’s really quite something for a little place like Pitlochry to have a venue like that when you think of it.

5. Peace, perfect Pitlochry peace

“Pitlochry is the best of both worlds,” says Daisy.

“We’ve got the town, which has got just about everything you need. But you can leave your house and within minutes it can feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.

“We’re surrounded by amazing countryside. You can walk for hours, through the woods, loop round the loch, and not feel like you’re anywhere near a busy town.

“I suppose it’s easy to take it for granted when you live here.

“I definitely didn’t appreciate it growing up. But now I’m a bit older I can see we have so much to be grateful for here, especially if you’re someone who likes being outdoors.

“You can kind of understand why so many people want to come to Pitlochry.”