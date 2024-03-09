Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry

Looking for things to do in Pitlochry? Let Daisy Walker be your guide

By Morag Lindsay
Daisy Walker arms raised on green suspension bridge in Pitlochry
Daisy Walker on the 'shooglie bridge' that links her home town to the Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Pitlochry is one of Scotland’s most popular tourist towns, and it’s not hard to see why.

Its bustling high street is a highlight on every tour bus itinerary. Its dam and fish ladder have been a staple of school trips for generations. And the surrounding countryside is enough to lift the most jaded spirits.

But Pitlochry is a pretty nice place to stay too.

Daisy Walker, 27, grew up in the Perthshire town and returned there after college.

She and her partner Liam Turnbull have been hard at work renovating the former Escape Route cafe in Pitlochry. And the couple will be opening it as Jessie’s Cafe any day now.

Daisy Walker and Liam Turnbull standing at door to Jessie's Cafe. Daisy has her arms around Liam and he is holding a paint roller.
Daisy Walker and Liam Turnbull are the brains behind Jessie’s Cafe in Pitlochry. Image: Daisy Walker.

Inspired by her gran Jessie Scott, they plan to offer the best in home cooking and local produce, served with a smile.

Well, when you live in Pitlochry, there’s no shortage of things to be happy about, says Daisy.

1. Ben Vrackie

“I must have been about six months-old the first time I went up Ben Vrackie on my mum’s back and I’ve been going up there for my whole life,” says Daisy.

Ben Vrackie with Pitlochry in foreground
Ben Vrackie with Pitlochry at its feet. Image: Alan Rowan.

“It’s a fairly easy walk. There’s a loch about halfway up with lovely views.

“But if you keep following the path it will take you to the top.

“It gets a bit steep at points, but the view once you’re up there is well worth the effort.

“You can see Ben Vrackie from just about everywhere in Pitlochry. We can see if from the cafe, through the roofs of the houses and past the church, which is going to be pretty nice.

Smiling Daisy Walker outside Jessie's Cafe on Atholl Road, Pitlochry
Daisy Walker can see Ben Vrackie from Jessie’s Cafe on Atholl Road, Pitlochry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s lovely on a summer night. When I talk to people about Pitlochry, it’s Ben Vrackie I’m thinking about.”

2. Loch Faskally

“We like to go paddle boarding,” says Daisy. “And Loch Faskally is a perfect spot.

“You can start right from the water’s edge and paddle all the way round.

Loch Faskally with still water and rowing boats
Pitlochry’s Loch Faskally is a paddle boarder’s paradise.

“It’s lovely when it’s warm and the water’s still. And it’s a great place for beginners. Just watch out for the swans.

“It’s a really popular spot for swimming too. There’s a local wild swimming group who go there every week.

“I haven’t joined them yet. I’m not that brave. I’ll wait till it’s warmer.”

3. Moulin Inn

“The Moulin is my favourite pub,” says Daisy.

“It’s just outside Pitlochry technically, Moulin is a wee place in itself. But it’s just a short walk away. And it’s downhill all the way home.

“There’s an open fire so it’s really cosy on cold days. They do great food and drink and there’s always a lovely atmosphere.

Moulin Hotel exterior
The Moulin is high on Daisy’s list of things to do in Pitlochry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s just your classic traditional pub, we love it there.

“It opens on Christmas Day and you can be guaranteed that pretty much everyone you know will be there.”

4. Pitlochry Festival Theatre

“We are so lucky to have the theatre in Pitlochry,” says Daisy.

“It brings in a lot of people, which is great for the town. But it’s also a really big part of local life. There’s always something on.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre exterior
The theatre is a huge part of local life. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“I remember trips with my mum and dad when I was little, and the pantomime and the drama club in the summer.

“I’ve been to some great gigs there. We saw Skerryvore a few years ago before they got really big.

“And loads of people enjoyed Sunshine On Leith at Christmas time.

The band Skerryvore on stage playing traditional Scottish instruments
Skerryvore are just one of the acts Daisy has enjoyed at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Andrew Welsh.

“The theatre has just always been part of my life. But it’s really quite something for a little place like Pitlochry to have a venue like that when you think of it.

5. Peace, perfect Pitlochry peace

“Pitlochry is the best of both worlds,” says Daisy.

“We’ve got the town, which has got just about everything you need. But you can leave your house and within minutes it can feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.

“We’re surrounded by amazing countryside. You can walk for hours, through the woods, loop round the loch, and not feel like you’re anywhere near a busy town.

Daisy Walker leaning against tree in memorial garden off Atholl Road, Pitlochry
Pitlochry has plenty of peaceful corners, says Daisy, and the surrounding countryside is like stepping into another world. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I suppose it’s easy to take it for granted when you live here.

“I definitely didn’t appreciate it growing up. But now I’m a bit older I can see we have so much to be grateful for here, especially if you’re someone who likes being outdoors.

“You can kind of understand why so many people want to come to Pitlochry.”

More from Perth & Kinross

1a Balmoral Court
Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs
Martine and Kev Sinclair in purple branded aprons holding champagne flutes outside The Anglers, Guildtown
Popular Guildtown inn re-opens as Perth couple say: 'This is meant to be'
A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach agree to delay plans to axe bus services in Perth and Kinross
Police and ambulance on the scene after a crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth
Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street
Jim Weir standing outside King James pub in Perth
St Johnstone legend turned publican helps raise thousands for Perth hospice
Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Community leader savages Perthshire bus cut proposals saying they 'must be a joke'
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits Fraud trial Picture shows; Annette Bond. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
£70k benefits cheat filmed doing daily 5k runs near Perthshire home while claiming she…
Isla Stewart and Kyle Smith of the Errol Pub.
Fight to save Errol Pub beer garden amid council crash fears
Ryan Trott. Image: Facebook.
Driver who caused lorry crash on A90 cleared of sleeping at wheel
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Garden raider Picture shows; Lucy Pointer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
Perth garden raider had sgian-dubh dagger 'for protection'

Conversation