The 10 best Tayside and Fife homes of 2024 picked by our property writer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

The 10 best Tayside and Fife homes of 2024 picked by our property writer

A historic Angus castle, a Fife Passivhaus, and a former ferryman's cottage on the banks of the Tay are among our correspondent's best properties of 2024.

the lawn leading up to a large, modern home with a wraparound balcony
Or property writer picks his best homes of the year. Image: Sam Donaldson of SDUK Creative.
By Jack McKeown

Tayside and Fife is an area rich with amazing scenery and equally special properties.

Having been this newspaper’s property writer for more than a decade I’ve been lucky enough to explore hundreds of homes all over Angus, Dundee, Fife, and Perthshire.

Over the course of 2024 I travelled from the wilds of Highland Perthshire to peaceful corners of Angus, and the sweeping coastline of Fife.

Here are my top 10 properties of 2024:

10. Seabank House, Errol

Seabank House is clad in aluminium and timber. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Seabank House is a handsome new home on the banks of the River Tay around a mile from Errol.

It sits on just shy of three acres at the end of a private lane and is surrounded by countryside.

Almost every window frames a view. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Clad in aluminium and Abodo wood, it has huge windows that take full advantage of its amazing views.

The house has been cleverly designed to capture the sunshine all day. Its two wings wrap around a central courtyard creating a sheltered outdoor area.

9. Kirsty Maguire’s Passivhaus, Newport

Architect Kirsty Maguire outside her Newport home. Image: Kim Cessford.

Architect Kirsty Maguire showcased her talents when carrying out her own self-build in Newport. 

She specialises in Passivhaus buildings, which cost around 90% less to run than an ordinary house.

The house has a huge picture window. Image: Kim Cessford.

Even on the coldest of days her three-bedroom home is warm and draught-free inside.

Its upside down layout places the living room and kitchen on the upper level, where a huge picture window frames a breath-taking view over the Tay.

8. Boat of Murthly, Dunkeld

Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay.
Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Savills.

Before Thomas Telford’s beautiful Dunkeld Bridge was built, people crossed the Tay on the Ferry at Boat of Murthly.

This handsome home sits on the site of the former ferryman’s cottage, and combines two houses that were built in 1864.

What a setting. Image: Savills.

Reached by a private forestry track that runs through half a mile of woodland, it has a secluded and wonderful setting just a five minute drive from Dunkeld.

It’s a very special house in a very special location.

Drummond Lodge was on sale for £775,000.

7. Taigh Uilltanach, Loch Tay

Taigh Uilltanach has an unbeatable setting on the shores of Loch Tay. Image: Savills.

From the road that runs through the hamlet of Fearnan very little of Taigh Uilltanach is visible – just a rooftop peeping above a hedge.

Slip through the gates that lead to the driveway and a beautiful lochside haven appears.

The house enjoys spectacular views. Image: Savills.

The individually designed house sits on the shores of Loch Tay and has its own beach.

Its late owner was an architect and designed his home so the garden slopes down to the water and the house feels almost as if it is floating on the loch.

Taigh Uilltanach was on sale with Savills for offers over £795,000.

6. Drummond Lodge, Callander

The extension is filled with light. Image: Savills.

A magnificent extension and a stunning refurbishment transformed this handsome Victorian lodge into one of the most desirable homes in Callander.

Dating from the mid-1800s, Drummond Lodge sits beside Callander’s golf course, and the trail up to beautiful Bracklin Falls is a short distance behind the house.

Drummond Lodge is one of the finest homes in Callander. Image: Savills.

Joanne and Richard Lowe bought Drummond Lodge while they were living in Australia. After returning to Scotland they carried out a huge renovation, restoration and extension project that took until last year to complete.

Most impressive of all is the amazing new extension. Two walls were knocked down and an orangery extension added to create a superb open plan living space.

Drummond Lodge was on sale for offers over £895,000.

5. Kelly Castle, Arbroath

Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Kelly Castle is a four storey fortified tower house mainly dating from the 16th and 17th Centuries.

The B listed home sits in 33 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

The current owners bought the castle in 2001 and carried out a no-expense-spared programme of renovations and upgrades. They even added a nine-hole golf course.

The castle sits in vast grounds but is just a few minutes’ drive from Arbroath and Carnoustie. Image Strutt and Parker.

Today, Kelly Castle has five beautiful bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom self-contained estate manager’s flat and a one-bedroom staff flat, both with their own entrances.

The castle is surrounded by formal walled gardens and mature woodlands, and the Elliot Water flows through the grounds.

Kelly Castle is on sale for offers over £2.3 million.

4. Craigfoodie House, Dairsie

Craigfoodie House has one of Scotland’s finest walled gardens. Image: Savills.

Less than a mile from the village of Dairsie is a stunning, private country house with 40 acres of grounds and one of Scotland’s finest walled gardens.

Craigfoodie House also has a separate cottage, stone steadings and a grass tennis court. It even comes with its own hill.

The walled gardens are outstanding. Image: Savills.

The oldest parts of the historic laird’s house date from 1680 and it was extended and remodelled in Georgian times.

The house itself is impressive but it is the magnificent walled gardens that make it such a delight to explore.

Craigfoodie House was on sale for offers over £2.2 million.

3. Arthurstone Gardens, Meigle

1 Arthurstone Gardens has a stunning tower and conservatory. Image: Rettie.

1 Arthurstone Gardens is a house like no other.

Converted from a 19th Century tower and glasshouse, it is unique, extraordinary and beautiful.

It sits on a quiet private track near the village of Meigle and is surrounded by a smattering of other houses.

The amazing, B-listed home was once part of the Georgian walled garden for Arthurstone Estate and was converted into a home in 2001.

Most of the reception rooms are within the conservatory. Image: Rettie.

The living room, sitting room, and dining room all sit within the beautiful Victorian conservatory and enjoy loads of natural light.

As well as the three bedroom main house there is a detached one-bedroom cottage in the grounds.

1 Arthurstone Gardens, Meigle is on sale for offers over £725,000.

2. Easter Campsie, Glenalmond

Easter Campsie Farmhouse is a beautiful home. Image: Savills.

Easter Campsie farmhouse is a magnificent home set in 9.5 acres near Glenalmond.

The original farmhouse has been joined to what was a ruined steading. The farmhouse is filled with modest spaces that are cosy and homely.

Step into the steading and the rooms have the grandeur of a medieval hall, with vaulted ceilings, huge windows and doors, and exposed timber beams.

The swimming pool has a magnificent oak frame above it. Image: Savills.

Then there is what must be one of the most impressive indoor swimming pools of any private home in Scotland, with colossal timber arcs framing the blue water of the pool.

Two solar panel arrays and two air source heat pumps make Easter Campsie an environmentally friendly property.

Easter Campsie Farmhouse was on sale with Savills for offers over £1.3 million.

1. Church View, Arbroath

Zinc-clad home Church View was designed by Voigt Architects.
Church View is an impressive new house designed by Voigt Architects. Image: Sam Donaldson of SDUK Creative.

Church View is an incredible new home in a beautiful and private countryside setting near Arbroath.

It’s nestled in a small dell with views over fields and woodland to the tower of St Vigeans Church, after which the house is named.

Designed by Voigt Architects, the house has floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of its lovely countryside views.

The spectacular open plan living area. Image: Sam Donaldson of SDUK Creative.

It also makes use of a sloping site to have a ground level entrance at the rear leading through to living spaces that float above the back garden and have a wraparound balcony.

A ground source heat pump supplies renewable heat and hot water, while solar panels and a battery are soon to be installed and a wind turbine is on the horizon.

Church View was designed by Voigt Architects.

More from Property

Cowane Centre
Former Stirling community and theatre centre put up for sale
Ploughmans Cottage
Ruined Stirlingshire cottage turned stylish modern home for sale
Queen's Crescent in Gleneagles, one of the areas that has seen prices rises in Perthshire. Image: Rettie
Perthshire street named most expensive in Scotland with average house price of £2.9m
The White Cottage in Fife's East Neuk. Image: Thorntons
Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers 'blank canvas' for buyer
St Ayles Lodge is a former Masonic hall in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons.
Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k
Perth Road property for sale
Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee's Perth Road with River Tay views for sale
The Old Schoolhouse in Logie. Image: Galbraith
Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale
2
Earnoch in Perth. Image: Savills
£80k cut from price of one of 'Perth's finest riverside homes'
Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is 'Fife's best kept secret'

Conversation