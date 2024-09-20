Spectacular £725k Perthshire home converted from 19th Century walled garden, tower and glasshouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular £725k Perthshire home converted from 19th Century walled garden, tower and glasshouse

Number 1 Arthurstone Gardens is a unique and incredible home.

By Jack McKeown
1 Arthurstone Gardens is a unique and special home. Image: Rettie.
1 Arthurstone Gardens is a unique and special home. Image: Rettie.

Number 1 Arthurstone Gardens is like no other property.

Converted from a 19th Century tower and glasshouse, it is unique, extraordinary and beautiful.

It sits on a quiet private track near the village of Meigle and is surrounded by a smattering of other houses.

an aerial view of 1 Arthurstone Gardens near Meigle in Perthshire
1 Arthurstone Gardens was once part of a nearby estate. Image: Rettie.

The amazing, B-listed home was once part of the Georgian walled garden for Arthurstone Estate.

It was converted into a home in 2001 by Grovebury Management.

the property's tower and traditional glasshouse.
The house is built around a tower and traditional glasshouse. Image: Rettie.

Andy and Sue Doig were its first owners and have lived there for just over 23 years.

Sue and Andy Doig were its first owners. Image: Jack McKeown.

An ornate timber front door opens into a tiled entrance hallway where the couple’s miniature schnauzer, Finn, races over to greet me.

Amazing conservatory

Beyond this is the stunning conservatory. It is enormous, spanning almost the entire width of the house and containing three huge rooms.

“We sometimes joke that our conservatory has a house attached to it,” Andy smiles.

The conservatory dining room
The conservatory dining room frames the gardens. Image: Rettie.

“There was an original glasshouse here dating from around 1860,” Sue adds.

“The dwarf wall is still here and they just put a modern conservatory on top of it.”

The sitting room, which includes a TV and sofa
The sitting room is a lovely space. Image: Rettie.

The dining room juts out past the rest of the conservatory and beautifully frames the original box hedge and two ponds the couple added a few years ago.

To either side of it are two more large and comfortable rooms.

The sitting room is used for TV watching, while the living room is for reading and relaxing.

The conservatory sitting room features two sofas
The conservatory sitting room. Image: Rettie.

All three rooms have vaulted ceilings and are wonderfully light and airy. “One of the first things we did was add blinds to the roof,” Andy continues.

“It could be unbearably hot in here. The blinds really help regulate the temperature and still let plenty of natural light in.”

Perthshire countryside visible from tower room

A spiral staircase from the conservatory dining room leads up to the tower room. This charming room has three windows looking out over the Strathmore countryside.

Andy is a classical and jazz musician and keeps his instruments up here. It would also make a terrific home office or reading room.

Newly made spiral stairs lead to the tower room.
Newly made spiral stairs lead to the tower room. Image: Rettie.

The upper levels of the tower are a void but could potentially be put to use by an imaginative architect.

The tower room has excellent views. Image: Rettie.

Recent years have seen the couple remodel the house. “One of the bedrooms used to be directly off the kitchen,” Andy says.

“That was a slightly unusual layout but it worked for us.

“At the time, my mother-in-law was living with us. She had the bedroom at the west end of the house and we had the one at the east end, so we all had our own space.”

Changed layout at 1 Arthurstone Gardens

The layout has since been changed with the former bedroom opened up and turned into a pleasant living space at the end of the kitchen.

“This is where we start the day,” says Andy. “We make a coffee and sit here looking out at the garden.

“Quite often we’ll open the glazed doors and sit outside.”

The kitchen, which has been recently redone.
The kitchen has been recently redone. Image: Rettie.

The main bedroom sits at the opposite side of the house.

It has windows on three sides, including a beautiful arched window that looks along the tall garden wall with its flowers and climbing plants. Glazed double doors open on to a sheltered patio.

The bedroom has glazed doors to a sheltered patio.
The bedroom has glazed doors to a sheltered patio. Image: Rettie.

There are two more bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, a family bathroom and a utility room.

The couple have recently repainted much of the cottage’s interior.

“Originally it was all done in a bland magnolia colour,” Andy explains.

“During covid we decided to spruce it up a little. Sue is an artist and she was good at choosing colours that suit the house much better.”

Gardener’s cottage

1 Arthurstone Gardens also comes with a gardener’s cottage. Built out of the same stone as the main house, it’s a charming little home.

It has a bedroom, a living room with wood-burning stove, kitchen, bathroom and store room.

“This was my office before I retired,” Andy says.

“I worked for Accenture and dealt with clients from all over the world from my little cottage here. Since I retired, we’ve used it for guest accommodation.

1 Arthurstone Gardens comes with a cottage, the living room of which has a wood-burning stove.
The cottage has a living room with wood-burning stove. Image: Rettie.

“An old uni friend visited for a few days recently. He stayed in the cottage and could work here during the day then join us to socialise.

“The bookshelves in the cottage are made from doors from an old manse nearby. We had a great joiner who loved to repurpose old timber.”

The house did have an air source heat pump and solar panels. However, the couple did not realise they needed planning permission to install them on a listed building and Perth and Kinross Council ordered them to rip them out.

The house is now heated by an oil boiler.

Astonishing gardens

The gardens at 1 Arthurstone Gardens are as astounding as the house itself. Once part of the estate’s walled garden, they have the symmetry, variety, maturity and privacy of a well planned traditional garden.

a patio and a section of the gardens at 1 Arthurstone Gardens
The gardens are beautiful. Image: Rettie.

There are box hedges, ponds, and footpaths.

Mature trees include birch, cherry and yew, while there are pear, various variety of apple trees, and even a fig tree.

an exterior shot showing the house and cottage
The house has a private setting. Image: Rettie.

The stone wall that frames the garden towers at least 15 feet into the air and gives lots of shelter and privacy.

“We think the wall is around 400 years old and was made using stone from an Abbey near Coupar Angus,” Andy says.

The house also comes with its own private copse of woodland that runs alongside the high stone wall and superb views across the countryside to the Perthshire hills.

Stone outbuilding

A stone outbuilding is built into the garden wall, and there are a pair of seats to enjoy the view from.

“If we were on Scotland’s Home of the Year, this is where I would put the heart that marks your favourite spot,” Andy says.

High stone walls surround 1 Arthurstone Gardens
High stone walls surround the house. Image: Rettie.

“The views are great and there is so much wildlife – deer, red squirrel, two species of owls, and woodpeckers.”

the view of the Perthshire countryside available at 1 Arthurstone Gardens
Andy’s favourite view. Image: Rettie.

After nearly a quarter of a century at 1 Arthurstone Gardens, Andy, 60, and Sue, 64, have decided to put the house on the market.

“We don’t want to leave it until we’re too old,” he says.

“We would like to build our own home. We’re looking to build a Hab House – they’re super-insulated and clad in larch.

“At the moment, we’re on the hunt for the right plot for us. We’re used to privacy but don’t want to be too remote so ideally we’ll find something on the edge of a village.”

