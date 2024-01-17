Beautifully restored Angus castle with private golf course goes on sale for £2.3 million

A stunning castle near Arbroath has gone on sale with a £2.3 million price tag.

Kelly Castle is a four storey fortified tower house mainly dating from the 16th and 17th Centuries.

The B listed home sits in 33 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

The land on which the castle now sits was originally owned by Philip de Moubray, a Norman settler, and his descendants. They forfeited the property in the reign of Robert the Bruce and it was given to the Stewart family.

In 1641, Kelly Castle went to the Irvine family who extended it, adding two wings and a courtyard.

Towards the end of the 17th Century the castle passed to the Earls of Panmure and then to the Ramsay Earls of Dalhousie following the Jacobite Rebellion of 1715.

The castle was abandoned for around a century before being restored by John Shiell in the 1860s.

Beautifully restored

The current owners bought the castle in 2001 and carried out a no-expense-spared programme of renovations and upgrades and adding a nine-hole golf course.

Today, Kelly Castle has five beautiful bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom self-contained estate manager’s flat and a one-bedroom staff flat, both with their own entrances.

The ground floor contains the en suite principal bedroom, a second bedroom, sitting room, kitchen, snooker room, bar, wine cellar and cinema room.

On the first floor is a magnificent library, sitting room, dining room, two en suite bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfasting room, and a family room.

The second floor has a drawing room and a home office, while the third floor has an en suite bedroom. Two more bedrooms occupy the fourth floor, and there’s a tiny turret room on the fifth floor.

Many of the upper level rooms enjoy views over the North Sea.

Kelly Castle is surrounded by formal walled gardens and mature woodlands, and the Elliot Water flows through the grounds. Its current owners also installed a private nine-hole golf course.

Some of the furniture in Kelly Castle is available by negotiation. Buyers can also purchase a title along with the castle – for a suitable fee the new owner can call themselves the Baron of Kelly in Angus.

Kelly Castle is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.3 million.