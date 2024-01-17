Beautifully restored Angus castle with private golf course goes on sale for £2.3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautifully restored Angus castle with private golf course goes on sale for £2.3 million

Historic Kelly Castle also has a basement bar, snooker room and cinema room. Buyers can even negotiate a baronetcy along with the sale.

By Jack McKeown
Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million. Image Strutt and Parker.
Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million. Image Strutt and Parker.

A stunning castle near Arbroath has gone on sale with a £2.3 million price tag.

Kelly Castle is a four storey fortified tower house mainly dating from the 16th and 17th Centuries.

The B listed home sits in 33 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Kelly Castle is set in magnificent gardens. Image Strutt and Parker.

The land on which the castle now sits was originally owned by Philip de Moubray, a Norman settler, and his descendants. They forfeited the property in the reign of Robert the Bruce and it was given to the Stewart family.

In 1641, Kelly Castle went to the Irvine family who extended it, adding two wings and a courtyard.

The castle has a magnificent interior. Image Strutt and Parker.
Pubs don’t come much more atmospheric than this. Image Strutt and Parker.

Towards the end of the 17th Century the castle passed to the Earls of Panmure and then to the Ramsay Earls of Dalhousie following the Jacobite Rebellion of 1715.

The castle was abandoned for around a century before being restored by John Shiell in the 1860s.

Beautifully restored

The current owners bought the castle in 2001 and carried out a no-expense-spared programme of renovations and upgrades and adding a nine-hole golf course.

Today, Kelly Castle has five beautiful bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom self-contained estate manager’s flat and a one-bedroom staff flat, both with their own entrances.

No expense was spared in the renovation. Image Strutt and Parker.

The ground floor contains the en suite principal bedroom, a second bedroom, sitting room, kitchen, snooker room, bar, wine cellar and cinema room.

On the first floor is a magnificent library, sitting room, dining room, two en suite bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfasting room, and a family room.

The castle has its own golf course. Image Strutt and Parker.

The second floor has a drawing room and a home office, while the third floor has an en suite bedroom. Two more bedrooms occupy the fourth floor, and there’s a tiny turret room on the fifth floor.

Many of the upper level rooms enjoy views over the North Sea.

The interior has wonderful original features. Image Strutt and Parker.
The castle sits in vast grounds but is just a few minutes’ drive from Arbroath and Carnoustie. Image Strutt and Parker.

Kelly Castle is surrounded by formal walled gardens and mature woodlands, and the Elliot Water flows through the grounds. Its current owners also installed a private nine-hole golf course.

Some of the furniture in Kelly Castle is available by negotiation. Buyers can also purchase a title along with the castle – for a suitable fee the new owner can call themselves the Baron of Kelly in Angus.

 

Kelly Castle is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.3 million.

More from Property

Mid Shore, St. Monans harbourfront home
For Sale: Harbourfront Fife home with stunning coastal views and holiday let potential
Lawmill Cottage sits on the Lade Braes. Image: Rollos.
Inside £850k house and historic mill accessed by own bridge over St Andrews' iconic…
Stunning views of the house near Kippen. Image: Clyde Property
£465k family home has incredible views of rolling Stirlingshire countryside
Fenton House is a passivhaus near Ninewells Hospital.
What is winter like in a Dundee Passivhaus?
Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
Boutique hotel a short walk from Stirling Castle up for lease
Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
Inside stunning £1.2 million Bridge of Allan family home with 5 bedrooms and 4…
Den of Ogil Cottage is in a beautiful location. Image: TSPC.
Amazing £550k Angus eco house on edge of stunning reservoir has separate bungalow
Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
Stately 5-bedroom Fife home has price slashed by £75k
The garden and exterior of the property on Keilor Way
Chance to own 5-bedroom Angus family home for just over £300k
Former post office on Alyth's Airlie Street.
Former Perthshire post office with permission for flat and house on sale for £60k

Conversation