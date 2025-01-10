Owner reveals inspiration for £775k Perthshire cottage restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner reveals inspiration for £775k Perthshire cottage restoration

Ploughmans Cottage incorporates the old stone cottage into its sleek modern design.

By Lucy Scarlett
Doune cottage outside.
The home is set on the backdrop of the Perthshire countryside. Image: itago

The owner of a unique £775k cottage in the Perthshire countryside has opened up about what inspired its bold renovation.

Ploughmans Cottage has doubled in size after being transformed from a stone ruin into a contemporary home that perfectly blends old and new.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Doune home boasts enviable views across Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Outside of Doune cottage.
The property encompasses the old and the new. Image: itago
The kitchen.
The kitchen is a sleek and modern design. Image: itago
Stone wall of kitchen.
A feature wall has been built of the original stone. Image: itago

It’s one of three properties to be built on plots of land behind Deanston Steading and is being marketed by Savills.

Simon Dickson’s family has owned the cottage as part of his family’s farm for more than a century.

He told The Times he never even considered demolishing the original cottage to build a new one, as he wanted to “draw on the history and aesthetic of the site”.

He was inspired to renovate the cottage thanks to walks with his children around the farm.

Simon, a director at London architectural design firm Mallett, said: “It was incredibly overgrown with brambles and ivy.

“But its history always intrigued.

“I started to appreciate what a beautiful stone structure it was and what impressive views it has.”

Inside Ploughmans Cottage

The interior is minimalistic with large windows and micro-cement flooring on the ground floor, which has underfloor heating.

There’s an L-shaped open-plan living room with a modern kitchen and dining area.

One wall features salvaged stone from the original cottage.

It has concertina doors which open onto a south-facing terrace and garden.

The study.
Neutral tones continue throughout the house. Image: itago
Staircase inside the home.
The house is on the market for offers for over £775,000.

Downstairs there is also a utility room, WC and study.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and three bathrooms – one of which is a master ensuite.

They all have underfloor heating and the master bedroom also has a dressing room area.

Living room.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the home. Image: itago
Bathroom.
Ploughmans Cottage has two bathrooms. Image: itago
Bedroom.
The home has four spacious bedrooms. Image: itago

All of the bedrooms and bathrooms are decorated in neutral tones and allow plenty of light in thanks to high ceilings and large windows.

Ploughmans Cottage is reached by a private road and sits on just over half an acre of land, with total privacy thanks to its large surrounding garden.

Meanwhile, a rustic country cottage, only accessible by foot over a railway line, has hit the market in Perthshire.

Conversation