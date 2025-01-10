Plans approved for 44 affordable flats on site of former Glenrothes shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans approved for 44 affordable flats on site of former Glenrothes shopping centre

The housing will replace run down flats which have been demolished.

By Claire Warrender
How the new Glenwood flats in Glenrothes will look
How the new Glenwood flats in Glenrothes will look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council

Plans for new housing on the former Glenwood Centre site in Glenrothes have taken a step forward.

Councillors have approved a proposal for 44 flats to be managed equally by Fife Council and Kingdom Housing Association.

It will result in 20 two-bedroom council flats for the over 60s and 24 two-bedroom Kingdom flats for social and mid-market rent for over 55s.

The development will be two and three storeys high and will include a community hub.

It will replace the old Glenwood flats, a notorious eyesore which was torn down last year.

The former shopping centre surrounding the flats has also been demolished.

Housing convener Judy Hamilton said the new build will benefit the community.

Glenrothes flats are community’s preferred option

The Labour councillor said: “We are pleased to propose this housing and community hub on the Glenwood site, which is hoped will benefit not only the future tenants but the wider local community.

“This is our latest step in demonstrating our ongoing commitment to providing high quality, affordable housing in the face of a housing emergency.”

The Glenrothes flats plan includes a community hub. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Meanwhile, Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare said the move had been a long time coming.

“The local community has been invested in this redevelopment for a number of years,” he said.

The old Glenwood flats in Glenrothes, which have been demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“In 2017, the Golden Glenrothes Charrette identified redeveloping the flats in the centre as the preferred option by locals.

“I’m pleased we are another step closer in deliver on that regeneration.

“And I welcome the £1.831 million from the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Grant scheme, which is making the affordable housing element possible.”

Regeneration of Glenwood Centre

Fife Council agreed a £1.5m compulsory purchase of the site in 2019.

However, the flats were a mixture of council and private let and the last remaining tenants did not leave until 2022.

A £23 million regeneration programme for the area has been proposed by the local authority.

And it is hoped it will breathe new life into the west of the town.

