Plans approved for 44 affordable flats on site of former Glenrothes shopping centre

Plans for new housing on the former Glenwood Centre site in Glenrothes have taken a step forward.

Councillors have approved a proposal for 44 flats to be managed equally by Fife Council and Kingdom Housing Association.

It will result in 20 two-bedroom council flats for the over 60s and 24 two-bedroom Kingdom flats for social and mid-market rent for over 55s.

The development will be two and three storeys high and will include a community hub.

It will replace the old Glenwood flats, a notorious eyesore which was torn down last year.

The former shopping centre surrounding the flats has also been demolished.

Housing convener Judy Hamilton said the new build will benefit the community.

Glenrothes flats are community’s preferred option

The Labour councillor said: “We are pleased to propose this housing and community hub on the Glenwood site, which is hoped will benefit not only the future tenants but the wider local community.

“This is our latest step in demonstrating our ongoing commitment to providing high quality, affordable housing in the face of a housing emergency.”

Meanwhile, Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare said the move had been a long time coming.

“The local community has been invested in this redevelopment for a number of years,” he said.

“In 2017, the Golden Glenrothes Charrette identified redeveloping the flats in the centre as the preferred option by locals.

“I’m pleased we are another step closer in deliver on that regeneration.

“And I welcome the £1.831 million from the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Grant scheme, which is making the affordable housing element possible.”

Regeneration of Glenwood Centre

Fife Council agreed a £1.5m compulsory purchase of the site in 2019.

However, the flats were a mixture of council and private let and the last remaining tenants did not leave until 2022.

A £23 million regeneration programme for the area has been proposed by the local authority.

And it is hoped it will breathe new life into the west of the town.