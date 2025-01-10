5 Dundee talking points from hard-earned Rangers draw – VAR calls, Lyall Cameron and how did the new boys do?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee talking points from hard-earned Rangers draw – VAR calls, Lyall Cameron and how did the new boys do?

Aaron Donnelly and Cesar Garza made their first starts since arriving in the January transfer window.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the fans at Dens Park after the draw with Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s first home goal against Rangers in almost three years sparked one of their most impressive performances of the season.

Calling it a chance missed wouldn’t be far wrong.

The Dark Blues were on their game, strong in the tackle, a constant threat in attack and Rangers were there for the taking.

However, despite having to settle for a point nothing should be taken away from the Dundee display.

This was the kind of performance fans have been waiting for from this team for some time.

Seun Adewumi scores against Rangers
Seun Adewumi was in sensational form for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

That it comes amid a severe injury crisis says a lot about the team with two young debutants and a right-back playing at left wing-back.

A big point that sets up a big triple header with confidence.

Courier Sport picks out key talking points from the hard-fought 1-1 draw at Dens.

New boys

There was a new look to the Dundee starting XI.

Not only was Ethan Ingram playing out of position at left wing-back – where he performed very well – but there were two players making their first starts.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly slotted straight into the Dundee backline. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Making his debut as a permanent Dee was Aaron Donnelly after signing on Wednesday.

Six months after his loan spell ended, the Northern Ireland international looked like he’s never been away.

Lining up on the left of the back three, Donnelly was solid in defence and assured on the ball. He may feel he could have done better for the goal conceded, though.

However, he brought a calmness at the back alongside Clark Robertson and the ever-improving Ryan Astley.

He also brought a massive long throw. Dropping the ball around the penalty spot feels like he’s added to that particular weapon.

A very good start.

Cesar Garza against Rangers
Cesar Garza was full of energy against Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And a very good start for Cesar Garza too.

The Mexican was something of a surprise inclusion in the starting XI but he took his chance.

There were no frills to his passing but it was simple and effective and the Monterrey loanee showed he likes a tackle.

Testament to the work he put in, the midfielder was forced off with cramp and earned an ovation from the home crowd.

Don’t forget he’s a 19-year-old kid coming to a new country, thrust into a massive game against a big opponent.

A superb first impression.

VAR calls

Tony Docherty wanted a penalty for Clinton Nsiala’s “clumsy” challenge on Simon Murray moments before Rangers equalised.

Replays showed Nsiala stand on Murray’s foot in a very risky challenge.

Had it been given by referee Calum Scott, VAR wouldn’t have overturned it.

Dundee appeal for a penalty
Simon Murray appeals for a penalty against Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee did, though, switch off as Rangers broke and eventually scored.

Three players could have stopped the breakaway at certain points and goalkeeper Trevor Carson won’t be happy the finish got past him.

Second half saw VAR support the on-field decision after Simon Murray was found to be offside before setting up Adewumi to finish.

In the moment it looked offside. The replays, however, showed a very, very tight call.

Fair play to the assistant for spotting it but Dundee’s luck was out in both instances.

Awesome Adewumi

Dundee’s goalscorer Adewumi was absolutely superb against Rangers.

If anyone who watches Premiership football wasn’t aware of the Burnley youngster, they are now.

So fast, so direct and so hard to stop – if Adewumi had got his second goal, and he had chances to, it would have been fully deserved.

Seun Adewumi fouled by Ridvan Yilmaz
Rangers couldn’t handle Dundee’s Seun Adewumi. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

His goal was a lovely finish from Josh Mulligan’s centre.

That’s now three goals for the Austrian and there is more improvement to come.

The good news for Dundee is they’ll see that first hand.

It’s still to be confirmed – technically this was the last game of his loan spell – but he will be a Dee until the summer.

The rest of the Premiership will need to watch out.

Lyall Cameron

There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee against Rangers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Cameron’s absence from the starting XI raised plenty of eyebrows. And sparked tongues wagging.

Rumours have been swirling about a desire from Rangers to take the Scotland U/21 star to Ibrox.

Dundee, though, say his absence was nothing to do with anything other than Cameron having flu.

He had turned up to train on Wednesday but was sent home to prevent any spread to team-mates.

Into the last six months of his contract, Cameron can talk to other clubs over a pre-contract deal. It won’t be the last rumour surrounding the future of the talented youngster.

Pitch

The Dens Park pitch before Dundee v Rangers. Image: George Cran/DCT
The Dens Park pitch before Dundee v Rangers. Image: George Cran/DCT

There was not a peep about the pitch at Dens.

This clash couldn’t have been more different from the last Rangers visit.

Last season the playing surface was plain awful, costing the club money and big reputational damage.

But the problems have been fixed and the quality of the surface is second to none.

It’s a pitch to be proud of again.

Despite that it didn’t stop Dundee fans taking the mick on social media ahead of the game.

Sharing old photos of big puddles on the park and re-posting ‘match postponed’ messages from the club from last season to wind up Rangers fans.

The cheeky scamps.

