Aaron Donnelly hails ‘real connection’ with Dundee fans as club seal permanent switch for defender

The Northern Ireland defender has returned to Dens Park as the club's second signing of the January transfer window.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly has returned to Dundee after agreeing a permanent switch from Nottingham Forest. Image: SNS

Aaron Donnelly is a Dundee player once more after the Dark Blues agreed a permanent switch for the Northern Ireland international.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dens Park last season but returned to parent club Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Donnelly’s performances in the Premiership saw him make his international debut for Northern Ireland in June.

An attempt to bring him back in the summer fell through as the Dark Blues and Forest could not agree on the finer details of the switch.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly has captained Northern Ireland U/21s and featured for the full international side. Image: SNS

Donnelly would then move on loan to English League Two side Colchester United, where he played 22 times.

Done deal for Donnelly

Manager Tony Docherty’s interest in the player never waned, however, and the Dee have swooped to get their man.

With the player into the final six months of his contract at the City Ground, Dundee and Forest have now agreed an undisclosed fee to bring the player back to Dens.

Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee last season after arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Donnelly has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Dark Blues, taking him through to the end of the 2027/28 season.

And he hailed the club’s fans after sealing his return, saying: “I am absolutely delighted to be back at the club.

“As soon as I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer to come back up here. My time here was excellent last season, really successful and I hope to pick up where I left off.

“There was a real connection with the fans and the players last season and I’m looking to repay them for the great support and I can’t wait to get back out in front of them.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the fans again at Dens Park on Thursday night and make sure to bring the noise.”

Donnelly’s arrival eases major defensive headaches for the Dark Blues.

Four central defenders are currently injured along with left wing-back Ziyad Larkeche.

The new arrival played in both those positions last season and endeared himself to the Dens Park crowd with his all-action displays.

Donnelly is the club’s second signing in the January transfer window after bringing in Cesar Garza on loan from Monterrey.

Conversation