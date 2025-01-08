5-bedroom Perthshire farmhouse with beautiful modern interior for sale

A farmhouse in the Perthshire countryside with a beautiful interior has been put up for sale.

Inverbashie Farmhouse, located near the village of Kettins, offers fantastic views of the surrounding countryside.

Set on two floors, the colourful hallway leads to the heart of the home, the modern kitchen.

It is complete with an island – suitable for family dining – and integrated appliances.

There are two generously proportioned reception rooms, each with a wood-burning stove.

Both rooms provide views of the countryside.

The ground floor has ample storage space and is completed with a utility room that comes with a toilet.

All five of the house’s bedrooms can be found upstairs.

Three of the rooms, all double bedrooms, include an en-suite bathroom.

The other two bedrooms have been converted into a home office and a studio, but can be switched back.

A small bathroom is in the middle of the floor.

Outside, Inverbashie boasts a large garden and incorporates a small woodland area.

There is also a summer house surrounded by decking area.

Off-road parking can be accessed via electric gates to ensure easy access.

The property is being marketed by Premier Properties for offers over £665,000.

