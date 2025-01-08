5-bedroom Perthshire farmhouse with beautiful modern interior for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5-bedroom Perthshire farmhouse with beautiful modern interior for sale

The five-bedroom property sits close to the village of Kettins.

By Ben MacDonald
Inverbashie Farmhouse
Inverbashie Farmhouse. Image: Premier Properties

A farmhouse in the Perthshire countryside with a beautiful interior has been put up for sale.

Inverbashie Farmhouse, located near the village of Kettins, offers fantastic views of the surrounding countryside.

Set on two floors, the colourful hallway leads to the heart of the home, the modern kitchen.

It is complete with an island – suitable for family dining – and integrated appliances.

There are two generously proportioned reception rooms, each with a wood-burning stove.

Both rooms provide views of the countryside.

The ground floor has ample storage space and is completed with a utility room that comes with a toilet.

An aerial view. Image: Premier Properties
The hallway. Image: Premier Properties
The kitchen. Image: Premier Properties
An island is the centrepiece of the room. Image: Premier Properties
There is space for dining in the kitchen. Image: Premier Properties
The living room. Image: Premier Properties
There are modern interiors in the living room. Image: Premier Properties
Sitting room. Image: Premier Properties
Utility room/WC. Image: Premier Properties

All five of the house’s bedrooms can be found upstairs.

Three of the rooms, all double bedrooms, include an en-suite bathroom.

The other two bedrooms have been converted into a home office and a studio, but can be switched back.

A small bathroom is in the middle of the floor.

The main bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
The main bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
The main bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Premier Properties
The second bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
The second bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
The second bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Premier Properties
Bedroom three. Image: Premier Properties
Another view of bedroom three. Image: Premier Properties
Bedroom three’s en-suite. Image: Premier Properties
The fourth bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
The fifth bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
The upstairs WC. Image: Premier Properties

Outside, Inverbashie boasts a large garden and incorporates a small woodland area.

There is also a summer house surrounded by decking area.

Off-road parking can be accessed via electric gates to ensure easy access.

The large garden. Image: Premier Properties
The summer house. Image: Premier Properties
Aerial view of the garden. Image: Premier Properties
The home is surrounded by countryside. Image: Premier Properties

The property is being marketed by Premier Properties for offers over £665,000.

Houses near Dunkeld and Meigle have been included in The Courier’s top 10 properties of 2024.

Conversation