Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s dig in ‘outstanding’ Rangers display as he explains Lyall Cameron omission

Tony Docherty was disappointed to have to settle for just a point against Rangers after seeing Dundee pegged back at Dens Park.

Seun Adewumi’s sixth minute opener had the Dark Blues in front against a shaky Gers side before Vaclav Cerny levelled matters on 34 minutes.

There were chances for both sides to shift the scoreline from 1-1 with Adewumi having a second ruled out for offside and Mohamed Diomande hitting the bar.

Both would have to settle for a point apiece, however, with the final whistle greeted by cheers from the home supporters and jeers from the visiting fans.

“It was an outstanding performance,” Dundee boss Docherty said.

“It is a fact we have 10 players out, you can bleat on about that but the mentality and spirit of the group to put in that level of performance when we are so threadbare speaks volumes about every player.

“We are really digging in, making sure we are organised defensively and we are such a threat on the counter attack.

“I’m disappointed with the goal we lose. I think it is a penalty, the defender is really clumsy going into Simon Murray.

“We switch off a wee bit and lose a goal.

“We had an offside goal, I need to see it back again, and I thought Adewumi was going to win the game late on.

“That would have been a justified result.”

Strong start

New signing Aaron Donnelly went straight into the team, taking Luke Graham’s place on the left of the back three.

There was also a first start for Mexican loan signing Cesar Garza in midfield while Ethan Ingram came in as a right footer at left wing-back.

There was no Lyall Cameron in the squad.

Rangers, meanwhile, have been contending with a defensive injury crisis of their own and called up 20-year-old central defender Clinton Nsiala for his first ever senior appearance.

It was a new-look Dee line-up but they got off to the perfect start by taking lead within six minutes.

🎙️ “Dundee have the lead inside six minutes!” Oluwaseun Adewumi fires the hosts ahead against Rangers! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N49kGIOhaR — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 9, 2025

It started with Adewumi on a long run down the left and finished with the Austrian hitting the back of the net with a fine finish.

Ingram cut the ball into the area, Scott Tiffoney saw his effort blocked and the ball squirted out towards the byline. Josh Mulligan was sharpest to it before finding Adewumi with the cross.

With their poor away form of late, Rangers were spooked. Passes were finding opponents, both Yilmaz and Jefte miscontrolled simple balls on the flanks.

The Dark Blues were a threat and the visitors were struggling.

But then came the key moment on 34 minutes – Murray went down in the Rangers box under challenge from Nsiala but the visitors didn’t hang about waiting to hear if it was a penalty.

😮 Vaclav Cerny equalises for Rangers after a VAR check for a penalty at the other end! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KJ0AZdpXwZ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 9, 2025

The counter saw Donnelly tackle Igamane initially before Ingram only half-cleared from Cerny’s toe. The Czech dangerman still got a shot away from the angle, smashing through Trevor Carson’s legs.

The VAR check on the penalty at the other end said no penalty.

It was harsh on Dundee’s first-half performance and hardly deserved for the Gers display but the contest went in at the break even.

Adewumi threat

The message from Docherty would have been more of the same in the second period.

Rangers continued to have the vast majority of possession and Cerny went close to a second on 54 minutes but for a fine diving stop from Carson.

Ten minutes later and Adewumi struck again – but the linesman’s flag denied the goal. Replays showed it was very, very tight.

The match was very much in the balance heading into the closing stages – Dundee happy to sit and wait for their chance to break with pace.

Carson would deny Igamane before sub Julien Vetro broke down the left and found his fellow Burnley boy Adewumi only for the strike to fly over.

Adewumi continued to torment the Rangers backline, seeing a powerful effort beaten out by Liam Kelly on 76 minutes.

Moments later Cesar Garza’s race was run after an all-action display in the middle of the park, earning plenty of love from the home crowd.

With five minutes remaining Dee hearts were in mouths as Diomande smashed a long shot goalward only to see the ball crash back off the crossbar.

But that would be as close as the visitors came to rescuing a poor performance at Dens Park with Dundee full value for the point that moves them up to seventh in the Premiership table.

Lyall Cameron

There was no Lyall Cameron in the squad.

Docherty explained his omission, saying: “Lyall reported yesterday with flu symptoms.

“That was disappointing, he’s arguably our best player and has been fantastic.

“Young Garza comes in and deputises and was outstanding.

“He did a great job for the team.”

Teams

Dundee (3-4-3): Carson, Ingram, Robertson, Astley, Garza (Braybrooke 79), Donnelly, Sylla, Mulligan, Tiffoney (Vetro 70), Adewumi, Murray (Palmer-Houlden 70).

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Main, Graham.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Kelly, Ridvan (McCausland 81), Nsiala, Propper, Jefte, Barron (Danilo 66), Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi (Matondo 46), Cerny (Cortes 87), Igamane.

Subs not used: Munn, Dessers, Dowell, King, Rice.

Referee: Calum Scott

Attendance: 8,606