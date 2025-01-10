ANOTHER Dundee swimming pool closed due to faulty equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANOTHER Dundee swimming pool closed due to faulty equipment

It's feared the closure could have a major effect on swimming clubs.

By Lindsey Hamilton
St.John's RC High School.
The pool is in St John's RC High School. Image: DC Thomson CR0024046 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of St.John's RC High School in Dundee today. Wednesday 23rd September 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

Another Dundee swimming pool has been closed until further notice due to faulty equipment.

The pool at St John’s RC High School on Harefield Road, which is not open to the public but is used by pupils and swimming clubs, was closed with immediate effect on Wednesday night.

The closure is due to damage to pool grating, which is required for water overflow.

It is not yet known when the pool will re-open.

Closure ‘frustrating’ for Dundee swimming clubs

The closure is yet another blow for local authority sports bosses after the well-documented problems at the city’s Olympia swimming pools.

It’s feared the closure at St John’s could have a major effect on swimming clubs if it goes on for any length of time.

Head coach with Dundee City Aquatics, David Haig, whose clubs use the pool said the closure also affects their learn-to-swim classes.

David Haig. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He said: “We were notified about 9am this morning (Thurs) that the grate failure has caused the closure of the pool.

“We had sessions in last night when it detached.

“It is particularly frustrating as our learn-to-swim classes were due to recommence on Thursday night after the break.”

He added: “It’s not the end of the world at the moment, but if more than just a short closure and quick fix it will have a significant effect on our groups and income.”

‘Disappointing’ news for all clubs

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association also posted about the closure.

In a social media post it said: “Sorry for the short notice but just received this from Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“I am really disappointed to have to share the news with you this morning that St John’s pool will be closed immediately for swim club use.

“Last night the pool grate cracked and has completely come out of its required position at the bottom of the pool.

St John’s RC High School Image: DC Thomson.

“I am hopeful this is a short-term closure but until I have further details to share I cannot be certain.

“I know this is really disappointing news for all swim clubs and as always we share your frustration.”

The post claimed that Leisure and Culture Dundee said the grate damage was a separate issue to the previous plant problem at the school’s pool.

It continued: “This is a completely separate issue to the previous plant related ones faced at St Johns and I’m hoping this is an isolated incident that can be repaired quickly.”

The post confirms that all YeABBA swimming sessions due to begin on Friday will not go ahead.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The pool is temporarily closed while we replace the grate.

“We are working to get the pool open as soon as possible.”

Conversation