ANOTHER Dundee swimming pool closed due to faulty equipment

Another Dundee swimming pool has been closed until further notice due to faulty equipment.

The pool at St John’s RC High School on Harefield Road, which is not open to the public but is used by pupils and swimming clubs, was closed with immediate effect on Wednesday night.

The closure is due to damage to pool grating, which is required for water overflow.

It is not yet known when the pool will re-open.

Closure ‘frustrating’ for Dundee swimming clubs

The closure is yet another blow for local authority sports bosses after the well-documented problems at the city’s Olympia swimming pools.

It’s feared the closure at St John’s could have a major effect on swimming clubs if it goes on for any length of time.

Head coach with Dundee City Aquatics, David Haig, whose clubs use the pool said the closure also affects their learn-to-swim classes.

He said: “We were notified about 9am this morning (Thurs) that the grate failure has caused the closure of the pool.

“We had sessions in last night when it detached.

“It is particularly frustrating as our learn-to-swim classes were due to recommence on Thursday night after the break.”

He added: “It’s not the end of the world at the moment, but if more than just a short closure and quick fix it will have a significant effect on our groups and income.”

‘Disappointing’ news for all clubs

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association also posted about the closure.

In a social media post it said: “Sorry for the short notice but just received this from Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“I am really disappointed to have to share the news with you this morning that St John’s pool will be closed immediately for swim club use.

“Last night the pool grate cracked and has completely come out of its required position at the bottom of the pool.

“I am hopeful this is a short-term closure but until I have further details to share I cannot be certain.

“I know this is really disappointing news for all swim clubs and as always we share your frustration.”

The post claimed that Leisure and Culture Dundee said the grate damage was a separate issue to the previous plant problem at the school’s pool.

It continued: “This is a completely separate issue to the previous plant related ones faced at St Johns and I’m hoping this is an isolated incident that can be repaired quickly.”

The post confirms that all YeABBA swimming sessions due to begin on Friday will not go ahead.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The pool is temporarily closed while we replace the grate.

“We are working to get the pool open as soon as possible.”