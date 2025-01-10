Bannockburn Red Hot Chilli Piper slams plan to scrap Stirling school music lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bannockburn Red Hot Chilli Piper slams plan to scrap Stirling school music lessons

Local music teachers say the suggested £250k funding cut would effectively end 60 years of music tuition in Stirlingshire.

By Alex Watson
Multi-instrumentalist, professional musician and teacher Craig Muirhead began playing bagpipes at school in Bannockburn. Image: Craig Muirhead
A former member of Celtic rock group Red Hot Chilli Pipers has condemned the proposed scrapping of music tuition in Stirling schools.

Craig Muirhead, from Bannockburn – who is also director of piping and drumming at Strathallan School in Perthshire and has performed regularly for the King – credited the same music service with kick-starting his successful career.

“I am deeply concerned by the proposed budget cuts to music tuition by Stirling Council,” Mr Muirhead told The Courier.

“The music service in Stirling played a pivotal role in helping me achieve my goals as a musician, and I believe it is crucial for fostering a wide range of skills, from discipline and creativity to teamwork and confidence.

“These cuts will not only impact our elite local musicians, but also deprive all children of the opportunity to experience the life-enhancing benefits of music education.

“Music is essential for nurturing young minds, and it is vital that every child, regardless of their background or level of achievement, has access to its transformative power.”

Bannockburn man Craig Muirhead performed internationally with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers before becoming a teacher. Image: Strathallan School

Teachers say £250k cut would end music lessons in Stirling after 60 years

Stirling Council recently proposed changing the current music tuition offering in both primary and secondary schools in the Stirling area in order to save £250,000.

Residents have been given until February 2 to have their say on all Stirling Council budget proposals, and can communicate their feelings directly to the council on the matter via its website.

Local music teachers say the suggested funding cut would effectively end the 60-year service.

At the moment, young people generally receive one group lesson per week across stringed instruments, woodwind, brass, percussion, singing, and bagpipes.

They also play as part of orchestras, bands, choirs and other ensembles at both their own schools and Stirling-wide.

Claim Christie Clock being prioritised over children’s life chances

Juliet Howden, a mother of a secondary school-aged child who has benefitted from school music tuition in Stirling since primary school, started a petition on January 6, urging the council to save it.

More than 1,400 people gave their support within the first day, and the petition has now had more than 3,000 signatures, at the time of writing.

Stirling Council has agreed to spend £873k on the restoration of the Christie Clock, which was torn down unexpectedly in 2023. Image: Barry Hughes

Ms Howden criticised Stirling Council for approving the £873,000 restoration of Stirling’s Christie Clock while removing the £250,000 required to keep music tuition going in schools.

“I would suggest the symbolism of that is really quite negative,” she said.

“You’re saying to young people that an old clock that wasn’t taken care of properly in the first place is worth spending so much more money on than investing in their life chances.

“I think that’s very negative. And quite irresponsible.”

‘Music is not a luxury’

The petitioner added: “I understand the council is under extraordinary financial pressures. I’m very aware of that.

“And, obviously, I don’t think anybody wants to see music tuition cut.

“However, I wonder what the thinking is behind floating it as a possible area to cut.

The adults defending Stirling’s school music service say it helps the mental health and wellbeing of young people. Image: Andrei Kuzniatsou

“I wonder if the thinking is that it’s a luxury – a ‘nice to have’.

“But I would argue it’s so much more important than that.”

Ms Howden has received supportive message from local councillors Robin Kleinman, Thomas Heald and David Wilson on the matter.

The removal of music tuition funding is just one of many suggested possible cuts to public services in Stirlingshire, intended to save £2.6m of council money in the 2025-26 financial year.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

