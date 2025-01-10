Bannockburn Red Hot Chilli Piper slams plan to scrap Stirling school music lessons

A former member of Celtic rock group Red Hot Chilli Pipers has condemned the proposed scrapping of music tuition in Stirling schools.

Craig Muirhead, from Bannockburn – who is also director of piping and drumming at Strathallan School in Perthshire and has performed regularly for the King – credited the same music service with kick-starting his successful career.

“I am deeply concerned by the proposed budget cuts to music tuition by Stirling Council,” Mr Muirhead told The Courier.

“The music service in Stirling played a pivotal role in helping me achieve my goals as a musician, and I believe it is crucial for fostering a wide range of skills, from discipline and creativity to teamwork and confidence.

“These cuts will not only impact our elite local musicians, but also deprive all children of the opportunity to experience the life-enhancing benefits of music education.

“Music is essential for nurturing young minds, and it is vital that every child, regardless of their background or level of achievement, has access to its transformative power.”

Teachers say £250k cut would end music lessons in Stirling after 60 years

Stirling Council recently proposed changing the current music tuition offering in both primary and secondary schools in the Stirling area in order to save £250,000.

Residents have been given until February 2 to have their say on all Stirling Council budget proposals, and can communicate their feelings directly to the council on the matter via its website.

Local music teachers say the suggested funding cut would effectively end the 60-year service.

At the moment, young people generally receive one group lesson per week across stringed instruments, woodwind, brass, percussion, singing, and bagpipes.

They also play as part of orchestras, bands, choirs and other ensembles at both their own schools and Stirling-wide.

Claim Christie Clock being prioritised over children’s life chances

Juliet Howden, a mother of a secondary school-aged child who has benefitted from school music tuition in Stirling since primary school, started a petition on January 6, urging the council to save it.

More than 1,400 people gave their support within the first day, and the petition has now had more than 3,000 signatures, at the time of writing.

Ms Howden criticised Stirling Council for approving the £873,000 restoration of Stirling’s Christie Clock while removing the £250,000 required to keep music tuition going in schools.

“I would suggest the symbolism of that is really quite negative,” she said.

“You’re saying to young people that an old clock that wasn’t taken care of properly in the first place is worth spending so much more money on than investing in their life chances.

“I think that’s very negative. And quite irresponsible.”

‘Music is not a luxury’

The petitioner added: “I understand the council is under extraordinary financial pressures. I’m very aware of that.

“And, obviously, I don’t think anybody wants to see music tuition cut.

“However, I wonder what the thinking is behind floating it as a possible area to cut.

“I wonder if the thinking is that it’s a luxury – a ‘nice to have’.

“But I would argue it’s so much more important than that.”

Ms Howden has received supportive message from local councillors Robin Kleinman, Thomas Heald and David Wilson on the matter.

The removal of music tuition funding is just one of many suggested possible cuts to public services in Stirlingshire, intended to save £2.6m of council money in the 2025-26 financial year.

Stirling Council area residents can directly respond to budget cut proposals online until February 2

