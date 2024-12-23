Ruined Stirlingshire cottage turned stylish modern home for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Ruined Stirlingshire cottage turned stylish modern home for sale

Ploughmans Cottage, just outside Doune, is for sale for offers over £775,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Ploughmans Cottage
Ploughmans Cottage is up for sale. Image: Savills

A ruined farm cottage in Stirlingshire has been transformed into a contemporary home and is now up for sale.

Ploughmans Cottage, located just west of Doune, has been more than doubled in size by its contractors.

The inclusion of sections of the original cottage give the house a distinctive character, with windows offering countryside views in two places.

The ground floor is warmed by underfloor heating and is largely taken up by the L-shaped open-plan living room.

It is fitted with a contemporary kitchen with plenty of space for dining and seating.

Ploughmans Cottage. Image: Savills
Sitting room. Image: Savills
Sitting room. Image: Savills

Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with light, with doors opening to the terrace.

Stone from the original walls of the cottage has been used to create a wall in the kitchen area.

The rest of the ground floor is occupied by a utility room, WC and study.

The kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills
Kitchen and dining. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressing room and shower room.

The second bedroom has an en-suite shower room, with bedrooms three and four sharing a bathroom.

The cottage sits on more than half an acre of ground.

It is divided by a mature beech hedge, with the garden sitting south of the house beside a paved terrace.

The hall. Image: Savills
Bedroom. Image: Savills
Bathroom. Image: Savills
An aerial view. Image: Savills
Ben Ledi in the distance. Image: Savills

There is also an area of rough ground with potential for buyers needing space for dogs, vegetables, chickens or a play area.

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £775,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a popular Killin bar and restaurant with accommodation is for sale for under £250,000.

More from Property

Queen's Crescent in Gleneagles, one of the areas that has seen prices rises in Perthshire. Image: Rettie
Perthshire street named most expensive in Scotland with average house price of £2.9m
The White Cottage in Fife's East Neuk. Image: Thorntons
Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers 'blank canvas' for buyer
St Ayles Lodge is a former Masonic hall in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons.
Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k
Perth Road property for sale
Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee's Perth Road with River Tay views for sale
The Old Schoolhouse in Logie. Image: Galbraith
Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale
2
Earnoch in Perth. Image: Savills
£80k cut from price of one of 'Perth's finest riverside homes'
Auctioneer Sean Dowie, 32, in full flow at Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is 'Fife's best kept secret'
Invertrossachs Country House and Loch Venachar in the background. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale
Victorian house in Broughty Ferry for sale
Apartment in converted Broughty Ferry jute mansion has uninterrupted views of the Tay

Conversation