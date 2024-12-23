Ruined Stirlingshire cottage turned stylish modern home for sale

A ruined farm cottage in Stirlingshire has been transformed into a contemporary home and is now up for sale.

Ploughmans Cottage, located just west of Doune, has been more than doubled in size by its contractors.

The inclusion of sections of the original cottage give the house a distinctive character, with windows offering countryside views in two places.

The ground floor is warmed by underfloor heating and is largely taken up by the L-shaped open-plan living room.

It is fitted with a contemporary kitchen with plenty of space for dining and seating.

Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with light, with doors opening to the terrace.

Stone from the original walls of the cottage has been used to create a wall in the kitchen area.

The rest of the ground floor is occupied by a utility room, WC and study.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressing room and shower room.

The second bedroom has an en-suite shower room, with bedrooms three and four sharing a bathroom.

The cottage sits on more than half an acre of ground.

It is divided by a mature beech hedge, with the garden sitting south of the house beside a paved terrace.

There is also an area of rough ground with potential for buyers needing space for dogs, vegetables, chickens or a play area.

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £775,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a popular Killin bar and restaurant with accommodation is for sale for under £250,000.