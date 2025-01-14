EXCLUSIVE: Ex-St Johnstone CEO ‘shocked’ by state of club’s finances before masterminding seven-figure swing into profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-St Johnstone CEO ‘shocked’ by state of club’s finances before masterminding seven-figure swing into profit

Stan Harris was tasked with getting Saints' balance sheet in order after Steve Brown stepped down as chairman.

St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
Former St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Stan Harris admits he was “shocked” by St Johnstone’s financial state when he stepped in as CEO in May 2023.

Harris, who spent 15 years as a director at McDiarmid Park before standing down for health reasons in August 2021, was brought back by owner Geoff Brown to take control of the club’s balance sheet after his son, Steve Brown’s, stint as chairman.

What Harris found caught him by surprise – and amounted to an astonishing £2.1 million operating loss for the financial year.

It took him just a year to turn the ship around ahead of US lawyer Adam Webb’s takeover, with the club recently announcing a £110,000 profit in 2024.

And speaking on the Courier’s St Johnstone podcast, the Spoony Chop, Harris lifted the lid on his return to the club.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’d been away for a couple of years when Steve decided to step down.

“Me and Geoff were speaking and the conversation was fairly blase, I said: ‘Look, if you’re needing a hand to shift the club, to get it in order, just give me a shout.’ And he did.

“We only thought it would be two or three months, but it ended up going 14 months, 15 months, round-about there. So it took a bit longer.

“But when we came back in, the issues that we found… it was a bit problematic because we’d been kind of overspending.

“I was shocked. We’d always been a club that had been there or thereabouts. We’d make £100k profit, we’d make £100k loss… it was always round-about zero.

“To come back in and find out that you’ve got an underlying £2.1 million loss… I was actually stunned.

Former St Johnstone chief Steve Brown.
Former St Johnstone chief Steve Brown. Image: SNS.

“It’s hard to explain how we felt. I’m not sure Geoff knew and I’m not sure Steve actually knew what was going on because Steve had taken a back seat to allow others to manage it for them.

“I said at the time it would probably take two or three seasons to get it back on track again.

“We did manage to get it back on track in a year, but there were underlying tail-winds that helped that.”

Harris joined Spoony Chop regulars, Stuart Cosgrove, Eric Nicolson and Sean Hamilton on this week’s episode, with the conversation spanning the entirety of his time at the club.

The Spoony Chop, with special guest Stan Harris, can be listened to via all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

More from St Johnstone FC

Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
Jack Sanders transfer latest as St Johnstone turn down one bid from EFL club
A close-up picture of Barry Douglas in action for St Johnstone.
Barry Douglas says St Johnstone players need to realise jobs are at stake
A dejected Nicky Clark after St Johnstone conceded one of three goals at Ibrox.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Why 'change the system' theory is a red herring
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues an instruction from the Ibrox touchline.
Simo Valakari: It sounds 'crazy' but I can feel 'broken' St Johnstone's fortunes are…
St Johnstone forward Josh McPake leans on a post for a photocall.
St Johnstone forward Josh McPake opens up on 'huffs' as a youngster and Perth…
St Johnstone loan goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, is unveiled after his first training session.
New St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher explains why he's relishing prospect of testing debut…
Victor Griffith in action for Panama.
St Johnstone sign Panama internationalist Victor Griffith to add steel to midfield
New England Revolution fans.
Former St Johnstone trialist secures big money MLS transfer
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari arrives for a game at McDiarmid Park.
Simo Valakari: I am St Johnstone figurehead and understand fan protest 'anger'

Conversation